4 key transport projects that will ease traffic on UAE roads

Traffic congestion and long inter-emirate commutes could soon become a thing of the past, as the UAE rolls out a sweeping set of infrastructure solutions designed to ease pressure on its busiest roads.

From underground metro lines to a national railway and a major highway expansion, four landmark projects are set to transform how residents move across the country.

Dubai Metro Gold Line

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on April 22 announced the Dh34 billion Gold Line, the most ambitious addition yet to Dubai’s Metro network. Running fully underground for 42 kilometres with 18 stations across 15 strategic areas, the Dubai Metro Gold Line stretches from Al Ghubaiba in historic old Dubai to Jumeirah Golf Estates, passing through Business Bay, Meydan, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, and Jumeirah Village Circle, among others.

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The Gold Line will serve 1.5 million residents and support 55 major real estate developments currently under construction. A standout feature is its integration with Etihad Rail at two points Meydan and Jumeirah Golf Estates making it a direct connector between Dubai’s Metro and the national rail network. Daily ridership is projected to reach 465 thousand passengers in 2040. The line is scheduled to open on September 9, 2032.

Dubai Metro Blue Line

Already under construction, the Blue Line is set to open on September 9, 2029, marking the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro. The Dh56 billion project spans 30 kilometres with 14 stations, linking the existing Red and Green Lines while connecting nine key districts including Dubai International Airport, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City.

The Blue Line is expected to reduce city traffic congestion by 20 per cent. It will also introduce two architectural milestones: the world’s tallest Metro station at 74 metres, designed by Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, and the first Metro bridge over Dubai Creek, spanning 1.3 kilometres.

Etihad Rail

The UAE’s national railway is preparing to launch passenger services in 2026, connecting 11 cities and regions across the country, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah. The network spans over 1,200 kilometres, with freight services already operational since February 2023.

Each train accommodates up to 400 passengers and offers Wi-Fi, individual power outlets, and ergonomic seating. Beyond convenience, the network is expected to reduce the number of heavy trucks on federal roads, cut emissions, and boost domestic tourism.

E11 Emirates Road Development

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has launched an Dh750 million project to expand Emirates Road from three to five lanes in each direction over 25 kilometres, from Al Badee Interchange in Sharjah to Umm Al Quwain. The expansion will increase road capacity by 65 per cent and cut travel times by up to 45 per cent for commuters between Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Dubai.

At a recent Federal National Council session, Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure confirmed that a major project is already underway to permanently resolve the Sharjah-Dubai traffic.

He also announced the Fourth Federal Corridor a Dh6 billion, 12-lane highway spanning 120 kilometres linking five emirates, with a capacity of 360,000 trips per day. The minister stated this project will raise the efficiency of federal roads by 73 per cent.