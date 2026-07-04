Dubai Police issue warning after 25 injured as vehicle, 3 buses crash on Jebel Ali Road

Twenty five were injured after a collision between a vehicle and three buses on Jebel Ali Road, Dubai Police said. Injuries range from serious to moderate and minor, and the injured were transported to hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred when a bus suddenly stopped in the middle of the road due to a technical fault, authorities said. The drivers of the vehicle and other two buses were unable to avoid the stationary bus, leading to a rear-end crash.

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While the statement was issued today, there were no further details on when the accident took place.

After police received the report about the accident, experts were dispatched from the Dubai Police's Traffic Accident Investigation Section to the scene to determine the cause of the crash through inspection and evidence.

“Traffic patrols regulated traffic flow and secured the site to facilitate rescue vehicle access, while work teams removed the damaged vehicles to restore normal traffic flow,” said Brigadier Essam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic.

How to prevent accidents if your car stops suddenly

Dubai Police have once again reminded the public that if a vehicle suffers a technical breakdown or is involved in an accident and the driver cannot move it off the road, they must take preventive measures to avoid further incidents. According to Brigadier Al Awar, these include:

Activating hazard warning lights

Ensuring the safety of the driver and any passengers first

Placing a warning triangle behind the vehicle at a safe distance

Leaving the vehicle entirely and moving to a safe location away from the road

Contacting the police

Dh1,000 fine for stopping in middle of road

Dubai Police have warned that drivers must make sure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting off. If the vehicle stops in middle of the road, it could lead to a fine of Dh1,000 and six traffic points under the Federal Traffic Law.

In addition, a Dh500 fine could be imposed for obstructing traffic.

Stopping suddenly on the road is a dangerous violation, often leading to severe accidents, fatalities, and serious injuries, officials stressed. In case your vehicle breaks down and cannot be moved, motorists must immediately contact the police.

Authorities will then take necessary measures, such as securing the stranded vehicle with patrols, and protecting passengers and other road users.