‘20-minute city’: New Dubai Metro stations to help residents save time, money

This year’s heat wave is expected to break records in terms of both temperature and duration, said experts
Expanding Dubai Metro in the next few years will definitely help residents save time and money, according to experts and urban planners. The goal, however, is not only to extend the transport network but to improve liveability in neighbourhoods, which the government describes as the ‘20-minute city’ plan.
Last week, the Executive Council of Dubai announced plans to expand Dubai Metro from the current 64 stations (stretching 84 km) to 96 stations (140 km) by 2030, with plans to have 140 stations (covering 228 km) by 2040.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The plan aims “to boost populations around stations, as well as to enhance the diversity of residential, commercial, office, and service spaces around the Metro".
“Expanding the metro system is a great start,” Dr Monica Menendez, associate dean of Engineering for Graduate Affairs at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), told Khaleej Times, explaining: “The idea of 20-minute cities is that residents should have access to most essential services and amenities within a 20-minute radius.
“To achieve this, we need a combination of transport policies aimed at expanding and improving multiple transport options, with urban planning policies aiming to foster denser and mixed-used neighbourhoods,” she added.
The NYUAD professor, who is also director at Research Centre for Interacting Urban Networks, highlighted: “This project must be complemented by the expansion of other types of public transportation (for instance, the bus system), as well as more active modes of transportation (such as expanding and improving the infrastructure for walking, biking, and other forms of micro-mobility) and the provision of more flexible concepts (such as shared vehicles and on-demand transportation) with the aid of new vehicle technologies.”
The creation of 20-minute cities will solve the emirate's traffic jams, according to Emirati traffic safety researcher Dr Mostafa Al Dah.
A study published last month revealed that Dubai motorists lost 33 hours sitting in traffic congestion in 2023 compared to 22 hours in the previous year.
Al Dah, who is also the founder of MA Traffic Consulting, said the heavy congestion is due to many residents living far from their work area or schools as well as other important locations and amenities. “They need to travel to great distances and it does not only contribute to road congestion but also translate to spending more money on petrol and having time wasted in the traffic,” he noted.
The creation of 20-minute cities and improvements in public transport are the way to the future, underscored Al Dah, adding: “By connecting people to their work and basic services and amenities, they will not be compelled to use their cars. It will not only cut down on the need to travel but will also reduce carbon emissions.”
From the business point of view, Andrew Elliott, director Commercial Agency at Dubai-based Chestertons, noted: “New transport links also encourage more investment by developers and can stimulate further urban growth and redevelopment.”
“The focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions will make properties near metro stations more attractive to environment-conscious investors and residents,” he added.
“These changes don’t happen overnight,” noted Prof. Menendez. “But with the proper vision and political will, it can be achieved. I trust the UAE is the sort of place where we can make some of these concepts a reality,” she added.
Dubai can have multiple 20-minute neighbourhoods or cities. Prof. Menendez said: “Even if we cannot travel across the whole city in such a short period of time, we still have access to most essential services and amenities within our neighbourhood.”
ALSO READ:
This year’s heat wave is expected to break records in terms of both temperature and duration, said experts
He added a negative sign to the amount so, instead of being deducted, the money was credited to his account
Motorists had to endure bad road conditions due to poor visibility and strong winds with gusts exceeding 20 knots or 37kmph
From offering free ice cream to banning outside work in peak hours, take a look at the initiatives put into place to give workers relief
The branches will operate from 8.00am to 8.00pm
GDRFA-Dubai urged customers to avoid interacting with anonymous messages or clicking on links from unknown sources
DXB reveals peak periods; busiest day and weekend ahead of the summer vacation
Mount Etna is one of Europe's most active volcanoes and is the tallest active volcano in the region