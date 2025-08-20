A new Cabinet resolution that came into effect on January 1, 2025, allows certain public holidays in the UAE to be shifted to the beginning or end of the week if they fall on a weekday.

The rule, however, does not apply to Eid holidays; additionally, it can only be activated if the Cabinet issues a decision to this effect. Here is what the law says and what it means for residents and employers.

Which UAE holidays can be transferred if they fall on a weekday?

According to Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024, the following holidays may be transferred to the start or end of the week if they fall on a weekday:

Gregorian New Year (January 1)

Hijri New Year (1 Muharram)

Prophet’s Birthday (12 Rabi’ Al Awwal)

Arafat Day (9 Dhu al-Hijjah)

UAE National Day (December 2–3)

How does the transferable holiday rule work?

The law does not move holidays automatically. Instead, the Cabinet must issue a specific decision for each year, confirming which holidays (if any) will be shifted to create longer weekends.

Example: Prophet’s Birthday in 2025

The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday is marked on the 12th of Rabi’ Al Awwal. If the Islamic month begins on August 24, the holiday would fall on Thursday, September 4. If the month begins on August 25, it would fall on Friday, September 5.

Residents will receive one day off as declared by the Cabinet. If the holiday falls on Friday, September 5, many employees would enjoy a three-day weekend, including Saturday and Sunday. If it falls on Thursday, September 4, the Cabinet could decide to move it to the weekend, but this is not automatic; it depends on a Cabinet decision.

Example: National Day in 2025

The UAE National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, celebrates the unification of the Emirates. In 2025, the 54th National Day will be marked on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3.

By default, this creates a two-day break in the middle of the week. However, under the Cabinet resolution, these holidays could be shifted to create a longer weekend, but again, this requires an official decision.

Which holidays are not transferable in the UAE?

Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha cannot be shifted, whether they fall on a weekday or weekend. This is because the dates of both holidays are tied directly to Islamic rituals and observances that cannot be altered.

Can holidays be transferred if they overlap with another public holiday?

No. The resolution states that a holiday cannot be transferred if it coincides with another public holiday or falls directly on the weekend.

When did this law take effect?

The resolution came into force on January 1, 2025. It replaces Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2019.

How can residents plan long weekends with this rule?

Residents can expect the possibility of extended weekends when holidays like New Year’s, National Day, or the Prophet’s Birthday fall close to a Friday or Sunday. The actual confirmation will depend on the Cabinet’s annual announcement.

Should employers automatically apply transferable holidays?

No. Employers must wait for the official annual holiday schedule, which clarifies whether a holiday will be shifted.

What do employees need to check with HR regarding this law?

Employees should confirm with HR or management whether a specific holiday has been officially transferred before booking travel or leave.

What is Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024?

It is the federal resolution that sets out the official list of public holidays in the UAE for both public and private sectors, effective from January 1, 2025. It also outlines the conditions under which certain holidays may be transferred.