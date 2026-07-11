Residents, students can become emergency responders as UAE to train 1 million volunteers

The UAE's Integrated National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Programme (Jaheziya) has launched 'Community Readiness', a nationwide initiative that aims to train one million community responders to assist during emergencies before first responders arrive.

The programme is open to members of the public, volunteers, students, employees and community groups, equipping them with the skills to provide safe and organised assistance during the critical first minutes of emergencies, crises and disasters.

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Built on a national preparedness framework, the initiative brings together government agencies, healthcare providers, emergency services, security and military organisations, private companies, civil society groups and community organisations.

The programme includes four training levels:

1. The first training level starts with basic emergency response skills such as first aid, CPR, using automated external defibrillators (AEDs), bleeding control, choking response, fire safety, emergency evacuation and psychological first aid.

2. The second level covers emergency scene management, casualty assessment, evacuations, crowd management, infection control, logistical support, and practical emergency response exercises.

3. The third level prepares community leaders to lead emergency teams, plan responses, assess risks, manage volunteers and resources, make decisions, communicate effectively, and evaluate emergency exercises.

4. The fourth level trains national instructors to teach emergency response, run simulations, assess trainees, maintain training standards, and help develop national training programmes.

It is also backed by partnerships with universities and professional training institutions across the United States, Canada, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, helping develop national trainers and ensure international training standards.

Dr Adel Abdullah Al Shammari Al Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative and Chairman of the UAE National Jaheziya Programmes, said the initiative aims to strengthen a culture of preparedness and ensure communities are ready to respond effectively during emergencies.

Professor Roberto Mugavero, President of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, described the programme as an innovative Emirati model that could benefit other countries while ensuring trained volunteers complement, rather than replace, licensed emergency professionals.