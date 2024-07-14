Train dogs, learn Morse code: 6 UAE summer camps for children to master unique skills

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

As the long summer break begins for schools, many parents are turning to summer camps to keep their children occupied. With various activities spread over different times of the day, there are several unique camps for children to choose from this year.

From training dogs and playing golf to fixing cars and learning Morse code, there are many skills youngsters can learn this summer.

Here is a list of 6 summer camps to explore:

1. Dog Training Skills: Children can train rescue dogs before they are adopted as part of a summer camp. Run by The Petshop, in partnership with Ginger Way, a force-free dog trainer in UAE, and rescue group Stray Dogs Centre is hosting a five-day summer camp that will equip children with essential dog training skills and encourage responsible pet ownership. Running from 9am to 10.30am at The Petshop’s DIP branch, the camp will take place in three sessions through July and August.

Dates:

1st Event: July 8-12

2nd Event: July 15-19

3rd Event: August 19-23

Price: Dh200 per day and Dh840 for a five-day course

2. Young Mechanic: The Sharjah Old Cars Club is organising a summer camp for residents between the ages of 13 and 18 to learn the basics of car maintenance at the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum (SCCM) workshop.

From 9am to 2pm, participants will learn basics of maintenance operations and take part in educational activities on safety and security requirements. In addition to this, SCCM will organise several workshops and hands-on activities, including the Radio workshop, where participants will assemble the key parts of a radio including the battery and electronic parts utilising a special kit.

Dates: July 15-25

Price: Unspecified

3. Become a Golfing Pro: Children between the ages of 5 and 13 will get a chance to perfect their swing and posture for golf at the summer camp by Topgolf Dubai.

Guided by PGA Professionals, students will sharpen their short game whilst teeing off at the Bunker Arcade, that will feature over 54 games from Arcade Classics. Taking place every weekday between 8.30am and 2.15pm, the camp will also see children engaged in arts and crafts and enjoy pool time at the Emirates Golf Club.

Dates: Every weekday between July 8 and August 23

Price: Dh250 per day and Dh850 per week. A multi-kid weekly rate of Dh800 is also available

4. Building Ships: The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has launched a diverse range of summer camps for children between the ages of 6 and 12 throughout July and August. One of them is maritime themed and will take place at the Sharjah Maritime Museum.