Traffic update: Dubai RTA introduces changes in Zabeel area starting June 6

To enhance drivers' experience on the road in Dubai, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced traffic changes in Zabeel area, as part of Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project (Trade Centre Roundabout).

The updates will go into effect on Saturday, June 6, the authority clarified, urging motorists to follow directional signs and plan their journeys in advance for a seamless trip.

Changes in the area will include diverting traffic coming from Zabeel Palace Street towards the Trade Centre Roundabout to Al Majlis Street. In addition to this, access from Zabeel Palace Street and Al Mustaqbal Street intersection will be limited to those heading to "One Zabeel".

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Last month, the RTA opened a new 500-metre bridge under the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, as part of its ongoing efforts to advance road infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of the city's road network.

The project is set to support increasing traffic demand in the area, reflecting the leadership’s vision of positioning Dubai as one of the world’s most liveable and accessible cities. The area is strategically important due to its proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s busiest and most vital transport corridors.