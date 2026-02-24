Dubai Police have stated that the number of traffic violations recorded in the emirate could double if their smart camera systems were fully enforced, a report by Emarat Al Youm has revealed on Tuesday.

The assertion comes in response to complaints from motorists that the AI-powered cameras lack "the spirit of the law” and penalize drivers without considering the circumstances.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, told the paper that the advanced systems are not used to their full potential. He emphasized that the primary goal is deterrence and road safety, not just issuing fines.

Motorists Complain

Drivers have voiced their frustrations over what they perceive as the inflexibility of the automated system. One motorist reported receiving a Dh800 fine and four black points for briefly touching his mobile phone while it was in a holder. Another was ticketed for not using an indicator on a quiet road late at night.

A third driver recounted being issued two speeding fines within a single minute on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, despite driving only marginally over the speed limit. These incidents have fueled a perception that the technology is overly rigid compared to a human officer who might exercise discretion.

Police Perspective

Maj-Gen Al Mazrouei stressed that the primary objective of the traffic system is to save lives, not to generate revenue. He revealed that the systems are intentionally not used to their full capacity as a measure of leniency.

He explains that a driver using a mobile phone over a long distance is often recorded by multiple cameras but receives only a single fine as a deterrent. He also noted that a system to detect the cars's average speed between two radar points—a feature in many countries—has been trialed but not implemented in Dubai to avoid public confusion.

He added that the cameras have been effective in curbing aggressive driving, such as cutting off others at intersections, thereby protecting compliant motorists.

A Balanced System

Dubai Police have streamlined the process for contesting fines through their smart app and website, ensuring a transparent review. Maj-Gen Al Mazrouei reassured the public that the goal is to maintain safety without making drivers feel constantly targeted.

He concluded that Dubai’s approach combines technology with human supervision and deterrence with education, all with the aim of ensuring road safety.