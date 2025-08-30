  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi Police offer traffic black points reduction service at ADIHEX 2025

Adihex 2025 opened on Saturday and will run until September 7 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi

Published: Sat 30 Aug 2025, 2:44 PM

A new intiative to reduce traffic black points on driving licences was unveiled by Abu Dhabi Police on Saturday, as part of the authority's participation in Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).

ADIHEX 2025 is the region's largest event celebrating hunting, equestrianism, and heritage while embracing modern innovation. It opened on Saturday, August 30, and will run until September 7 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. 

The police authority in the Capital has taken to X to announce providing the service, calling on the public to also attend traffic workshops and courses at its ADIHEX booth in Hall No. 12.

How to deduct black points?

The newly announced initiative includes two programmes:

  • Drivers who has accumulated 24 black points can get their licences back by registering at the booth, paying Dh2400 and attending a rehabilitation course for traffic violators.

  • Drivers who accumulated 8 to 23 black points can get 8 points deducted by registering, paying Dh800 and attending the course.

Black points are penalties imposed on motorists for serious traffic violations, with the number of points depending on the severity of the offence. Once a motorist accumulates 24 points within a year, it will result in the suspension of his/her driver's licence.

The UAE Ministry of Interior has recently introduced the 'A Day Without Accidents' initiative nationwide on August 25, the start of the new academic year.

As part of the intiative, drivers who submitted a pledge on the official MOI website, and registered no violations recorded on that day, will get four black points deducted from their driving licences.