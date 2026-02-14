Traffic alert: Sharjah University City entrances, exits closed till 10pm today

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and follow traffic instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow.

  PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Feb 2026, 8:08 PM
As part of the Sharjah Light Festival events, Sharjah Police have announced some road closures today.

Due to a marathon being held, all entrances and exits to University City will be closed from 7pm to 10pm on Saturday, the authority said.

