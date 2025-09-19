Traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Dubai Mall, say police

Dubai Police have sent out an alert warning motorists about traffic jam on Friday morning due to an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road before the entrance to the Trade Centre tunnel in the direction of Dubai Mall.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion caused by the accident, the police authority said on X.

Late on Thursday, the police issued another alert warning commuters about a traffic jam due to an accident on Al Khail Road, heading towards the Business Bay Bridge.