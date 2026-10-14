Dubai's Al Satwa Roundabout becomes traffic signal; journey times cut by 50%

The project improves access to Sheikh Zayed Road and nearby areas, including the Trade Centre, Al Bada'a, Al Jafiliya, Al Hudaiba, and Jumeirah

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 14 Oct 2026, 2:04 PM
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Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the conversion of Al Satwa Roundabout into a signalised intersection, saying the change has cut journey times by 50 per cent.

The project also reduces waiting times and traffic queues by up to 60 per cent during peak hours, the RTA said. Road and infrastructure improvements were carried out alongside the conversion. The intersection carries traffic from 2nd December Street towards the Trade Centre and Al Satwa, as well as in the opposite direction. It also connects to streets within Al Satwa.

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According to RTA, the new layout improves traffic movement along these routes and makes it easier for buses to enter and leave the area. This is expected to reduce delays and support smoother public transport services.

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The project improves access to Sheikh Zayed Road and nearby areas, including the Trade Centre, Al Bada'a, Al Jafiliya, Al Hudaiba and Jumeirah.

The work is part of wider road upgrades in the area. It complements the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, which aims to improve links between Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road and surrounding roads.

Together, the two projects are intended to improve how traffic moves between the main corridors and nearby streets, and reduce congestion at connecting intersections.

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