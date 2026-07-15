Toyota, Nissan lead UAE SUV demand as family vehicles dominate buyer interest

SUVs remained the preferred choice for motorists in the UAE during the first half of 2026, with buyers increasingly prioritising spacious, family-friendly vehicles that combine practicality, comfort and long-term value, according to new data from dubizzle.

The online marketplace said Toyota topped SUV search demand, attracting more than 10.4 million views between January and June, followed by Nissan with 8.6 million, Land Rover with 7.2 million, Mercedes-Benz with 6 million, and BMW with nearly 3.5 million.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The findings suggest UAE motorists continue to favour vehicles offering spacious interiors, strong resale values and the versatility to handle both daily commuting and long-distance travel.

Patrol remains UAE favourite

Among individual models, the Nissan Patrol ranked as the UAE’s most-viewed SUV, attracting more than 4.1 million views during the first six months of the year.

The Toyota Land Cruiser ranked second, followed by the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Range Rover, and Land Rover Defender, highlighting continued demand for both mainstream and premium SUVs.

Sherif Magdy, Sales Director at dubizzle Cars, said buyers continue to place greater emphasis on practicality without compromising on comfort or performance.

“Vehicles like the Nissan Patrol and Toyota Land Cruiser have built a strong reputation for reliability, spacious interiors and excellent resale value, making them attractive choices for both families and individual buyers.”

Luxury SUVs retain appeal

dubizzle said the continued popularity of premium models such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Range Rover and Land Rover Defender reflects sustained demand for luxury vehicles that combine everyday usability with advanced technology and premium features.

The company added that changing consumer preferences continue to shape the UAE automotive market, with buyers increasingly seeking vehicles suited to family life, outdoor activities and long-distance travel.

As one of the country’s largest automotive marketplaces, dubizzle said its marketplace data provides real-time insights into buyer demand, pricing trends and purchasing behaviour across the UAE.