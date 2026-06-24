Top UAE official warns against unsafe AI systems, calls for cyber 'hygiene'

As the UAE accelerates its transition towards AI-powered smart cities, the country’s top cybersecurity official has warned that one of the most significant emerging risks is the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence systems without adherence to international cybersecurity standards and governance frameworks.

During a speech at Forbes Building the Future Summit in Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said the primary concern is not only external cyberattacks but also the internal risks created when organisations adopt AI without following established global standards and safeguards.

“There are so many vulnerabilities,” he said, pointing specifically to non-compliance with cybersecurity requirements as a key concern. He explained that organisations moving quickly into AI adoption without following international frameworks such as ISO standards and data protection principles risk exposing systems to future vulnerabilities.

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“This is where you see everybody is moving towards AI without really taking into consideration the checklist that is there: best practices, international standards,” he said, adding that failure to comply with such frameworks represents a “main important risk” for the future.

The warning comes as the UAE expands the use of AI across government services, infrastructure, and urban systems, including smart city platforms and increasingly autonomous operations.

AI systems and smart cities create new attack surface

Al Kuwaiti also pointed to the evolving nature of cyber threats in environments where artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), operational technology (OT), and “agentic” AI systems are increasingly interconnected.

He said these systems require stronger monitoring mechanisms and “guardrails” to ensure safety, particularly as AI becomes more embedded in decision-making processes affecting infrastructure, services and data flows.

He referred to risks such as data manipulation and “hallucination” in AI systems, stressing the need for safeguards that protect both data integrity and public safety.

The UAE, he noted, is working with partners to strengthen oversight mechanisms as these technologies scale across critical sectors.

Ransomware, destructive malware remain active threats

On current threats, Al Kuwaiti highlighted ransomware as one of the most persistent risks facing critical infrastructure globally and in the UAE.

He also pointed to destructive malware designed not only to disrupt but also to damage or destroy data systems.

He added that the UAE has developed early warning cyber systems designed to detect and respond to such attacks before they escalate into wider disruption.

The remarks reflect a broader shift in cybersecurity strategy globally, where focus is moving beyond traditional IT networks to include operational technology systems that control physical infrastructure such as energy networks, transport systems, and industrial operations.

In his address, Al Kuwaiti had also stressed the importance of securing smart city infrastructure, including transport, energy and public services, as cities become more connected and AI-driven.

He warned that as connectivity increases, so does the attack surface, making cyber resilience a core requirement for smart city development rather than an optional layer.

UAE approach on cybersecurity

Al Kuwaiti said the UAE’s approach includes strengthening national cyber capabilities through early detection systems and integrated monitoring platforms. He clarified that these systems are part of a broader national cybersecurity strategy focused on governance, capability building, innovation, and defence.

The strategy aims to ensure resilience across government systems, critical infrastructure, and emerging digital ecosystems as the country continues to expand its AI and smart city agenda.

As the UAE moves deeper into AI integration across public and private sectors, he said cybersecurity awareness and “hygiene” must become a shared responsibility across society, not limited to technical experts alone.