Partner Content By KT Engage
Top supply chain leaders discuss the future of the industry in Maersk roundtable in association with Khaleej Times
How can companies create scalable, resilient and agile supply chains that can quickly respond to global disruptions and uncertainty?
Maersk, the global leader in integrated logistics, in association with Khaleej Times, concluded a closed roundtable on The Future of Supply Chain: Scalability, Agility and Resilience to answer this very question. In a dynamic and open discussion, top industry players from leading auto, tech and telecom companies shared their input on current trends, buyer behaviour, and new technologies that will shape the future of the industry.
Evolving Supply Chains: Critical to Business Success
Recent events - be it global market volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, disruptive technologies and even the pandemic have upturned the way most industries do business and have highlighted supply chain management as the most critical component of business success. To keep up with constantly evolving market demands, and embrace the latest trends and technologies, this roundtable brought together logistics leaders from regional and global companies including Samsung; Apple (Arab Business Machine); Cummins; Du; Al Futtaim Automotive; Al Galadari Motors; Western Motors Al Fahim Group; JCB Galadari Brothers Equipment Solutions; Jumbo Electronics; Sharaf DG; Mazda (Galadari Auto); and Ekar.
The roundtable was moderated by international presenter Sally Mousa, and co-moderated by Antonio Fondavilla, Global Automotive Vertical Head at Maersk and industry veteran with over 25 years of Supply Chain Management and Automotive logistics experience. Key takeaways from the discussion included:
Changing Consumer Behaviour Transforms the Industry
Participants agreed that consumer behaviour has radically changed supply chains, with not only a rise in demand with the upsurge of online sales, but an expectation from customers to receive their orders faster than ever before.
Ahmed Al Rayyes, Head of Procurement, Contracts & Supply Chain at du, said that "changes in consumer behaviour meant an increase in demand, where the customer no longer wishes to visit a shop front for service, but expects to purchase online and have their SIM card delivered in an hour. This has led to pressure to make sure that stock is always available, and to make sure that last-mile delivery is quick and reliable. The challenge is in coordinating between international shipments and logistics and the local last mile."
Balancing Increased Consumer Demand, Speed and Cost-Efficiency
Dheeraj Satta, Head of Fleet Supply Chain at Ekar added: "post-pandemic, people are now looking for everything to be faster and more convenient, and to meet the challenges of speed and agility, supply chains would need to rely more heavily on big data, advanced analytics and automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning."
Satta also highlighted the impact of "unexpected skyrocketing shipping costs post pandemic, leading to a rethinking of supply chains, as they move from a focus on global supplies to national and local level, where UAE manufacturers have been set up for the auto industry to reduce costs and lead times." Others from the motor industry, including Ram Singh, Supply Chain manager at Mazda for Galadari Auto, also agreed with the issues of soaring freight costs and long and uncertain lead times that left both sales teams and customers frustrated by a lack of clarity around delivery dates.
Crises Highlight the Importance of Supply Chains
Bjorn Jensen, Executive Director of International Transport at Cummins Inc, said that the pandemic highlighted the critical importance of supply chains and logistics for companies. Universities and businesses went online, driving up the demand for more data centres, more server farms, more energy plants, and in turn drove up demand for their generator sets and engines. "Although we talk about pre- and post-covid, Covid hasn't gone away. The cycle between crises has become much shorter and right now we are likely between pandemics. And so, the question now is how do we meet the next crisis so that we are better prepared with people, processes, and procedures in place? How do we meet customer demands of speedy delivery and sustain that at a reasonable cost level and build resilience into that?"
Digital Transformation to determine the Future of Supply Chains
The integration of technology and digitalization was seen as critical to help streamline operations, reduce costs, and increase efficiency by providing real-time data insights and accurate tracking, improving visibility and linking every aspect of the supply chain network.
When participants were asked for a wish list of what they would like to see shape the future of supply chain logistics, many looked to better tech with Ahmed Al Rayyes highlighting the need for an "AI GPT genie" that could instantly calculate the fastest and most-cost-efficient routes for transport, warehousing and delivery. He also proposed "cloud warehouses" to shorten lead times and manage inventory in a more sustainable and cost-effective way while also cutting last mile delivery time. Ethen Fonseca, Supply chain Manager at Jumbo Electronics urged for accurate live tracking of all cargo at any point in time, to enable more effective decision-making.
All must be On Board for a more Sustainable Future
Reducing waste and emissions and finding more sustainable logistics solutions was also high on the agenda. Participants expressed a wish to find more sustainable solutions in shipping, but that there needed to be industry standards around how to measure environmental impact. Stakeholders also felt that the industry as a whole also needed to shoulder the costs of going green so as not to disadvantage some companies over others.
Visibility for Better Decision-Making
The session was concluded with closing remarks from Fondavilla, who echoed the sentiments of the participants, highlighting the importance of logistics to business success front and centre: "As logistics professionals, we should value ourselves and put our value in front of our customers, in front of our companies and try to change the world for the best. Sustainability should be at the top of our agenda. Visibility also, but more than just that, being able to act with that information that you have. If my cargo will be delayed, for example, can I divert it, or offload and use air freight or truck it?"
Stimulating Discussions and Valuable Insights to take the Industry Forward
Participants were energised by what they said was a very engaging, constructive and educative session, with a diversity of experts from various fields providing valuable insights. They added that the roundtable stimulated a great collaborative atmosphere, and expressed great interest in taking the discussion forward in future events of this kind.
With Maersk committed to being at the forefront of transforming supply chain logistics, Fondavilla and the team look forward to meeting again with the companies shaping the industry. Future discussions will dedicate more time to tackling the key points raised by the stakeholders and to finding collaborative solutions to advance their supply chain logistics to be more resilient in meeting future challenges.