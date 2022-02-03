Top Libyan official calls Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, condemns recent Houthi attacks on UAE

An expat couple who separated after 47 years was the longest registered
Eng Abdul Hamid Al Dabaiba, Head of the National Unity Government in Libya, has condemned the recent terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia on the UAE in a phone call with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The Libyan top official affirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in all the measures it takes to preserve its security and territorial integrity.
For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for the supportive position of Libya and its solidarity with the UAE and for the feelings expressed by Al Dabaiba towards the UAE and its people, wishing his country and its people more security and stability.
