Revealed: Top 10 affordable destinations for UAE residents in 2026

Davao (Philippines), Salalah, and Phuket are the best value-for-money destinations for UAE residents in 2026, as prices have dropped by nearly one-fifth in these cities, according to a study released by Skyscanner.

The survey found that 67 per cent of UAE travellers are choosing their next holiday based on the cost of flights and 60 per cent based on the cost of accommodation, while 36 per cent look at the currency strength or exchange rate.

It added that airfares for the UAE travelers are cheaper by 21 per cent to Davao, 20 per cent to Salalah, and 19 per cent to Phuket.

The travel and hospitality booking portal elaborated that Manila, Zanzibar, Manama, Kuala Lumpur, Kochi, Dammam, and Tbilisi are the other cities that saw the highest drop in airfares. Travelling to these destinations is cheaper by between 17 to three per cent due to a drop in airfares, it said.

“Airfare drops are making it easier than ever to reach these places from the UAE,” Skyscanner said.

“Travellers are planning with greater purpose, shaping trips that reflect who they are and what matters most, at a price that feels right for them,” said Bryan Batista, CEO of Skyscanner

The Skyscanner Travel Trends report 2026 has listed top trending locations for UAE residents in 2026, which include some lesser-known cities. Here are the top 10 cities:

Varna (Bulgaria): With golden beaches and Roman ruins, this Black Sea gem is an affordable European alternative. Increasing low-cost Europe links are boosting interest from the UAE. Bilbao (Spain): This artistic Basque city blends bold design, great food and medieval streets, with UAE travellers making the most of the European connections and culinary appeal. Paro (Bhutan): Home to the iconic Tiger’s Nest Monastery in the Himalayas, its spiritual charm and Bhutan’s sustainable travel model are attracting UAE travellers. Basel (Switzerland): A blend of riverside charm with world-class art at the crossroads of Switzerland, France, and Germany, new direct flights from Dubai are making this cultural hub more accessible in 2026. Beijing (China): The Chinese city is returning to the UAE travel radar with reopened borders, new flights and a strong draw for culture seekers. Bengaluru (India): A lively mix of technology, gardens, and gastronomy, the Indian city is a favourite for both business and leisure with flights from the UAE. Milan (Italy): A city where fashion, design, and historic landmarks meet. With a strong dirham-to-euro value and new summer routes, Milan is a stylish choice. Krabi (Thailand): Towering limestone cliffs, island-hopping, and quiet beaches make this Southeast Asian city a dream escape. With the baht remaining weak, UAE travellers will get more luxury for less. Vienna (Austria): Elegant boulevards, classical music, and riverside cafés define Vienna’s timeless charm. With summer events and favourable exchange rates, it’s a refined European break. Kochi (India): A historic port city with colonial charm and art cafés, Kochi offers a laid-back coastal escape. UAE interest is rising thanks to its cultural buzz and direct flights. Importantly, a large number of UAE residents hail from Kerala, which houses Kochi.