Watch: Toddler flings new iPhone into water feature at Louvre Abu Dhabi in viral video

Moments later, museum staff could be seen fishing out the phone with pool cleaning equipment

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Jan 2026, 3:02 PM
  • Share:

When most people drop their phone, they hear two 'thumps'. One is of their phone hitting the floor. The other is their heart.

That didn't seem to be the case, however, for K. Beklan, an influencer from Almaty, Kazakhstan.

While he looked surprised, he seemed remarkably calm after his son hurled his sister's new iPhone into the water feature at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. A video of this moment has since gone viral, racking up over 30 million views.

In the footage, a toddler is being carried by his father, Beklan, as they stroll down the museum's famed ramp with the child's mum. In just three seconds, the young boy can be see flinging a phone into the water below.

Moments later, museum staff appear, fishing out the device with pool cleaning equipment. Watch the clip below:

Shocked commenters appreciated the parents' reactions to the mishap. One said, "I like how the parents were so calm." Another, in what was clearly dry wit, said, "This is a priceless moment. You can always replace the child."

The fate of the phone remains unknown, though given its swim, prospects look grim.

