Renewing, buying car insurance in UAE? Dubai Police share 10 tips to avoid scams

Fraudsters are using fake advertisements, links, and social media accounts to trick customers into handing over money or sensitive personal and banking information

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 27 Sept 2026, 12:42 PM
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Residents in the UAE looking to renew or buy vehicle insurance are being warned about online scams that impersonate insurance companies, brokers and other approved providers.

Dubai Police said fraudsters are using fake advertisements, links, and social media accounts to trick customers into handing over money or sensitive personal and banking information.

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Some scams offer vehicle insurance at unusually low prices, while others send urgent messages asking customers to renew their policies immediately. Victims are then directed to a link where they are asked to enter vehicle details, personal information, bank card details or verification codes.

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The authority urged residents to check who will receive their money before making any payment, and outlined 10 ways to avoid falling for vehicle insurance scams.

1. Check the insurance company

Before making a payment, verify the company's name and make sure it is a licensed and approved insurance provider.

2. Check the bank account

Make sure the account receiving the payment belongs to the insurance company. Be cautious if you are asked to transfer money to a personal account or an unrelated entity.

3. Don't trust social media advertisements blindly

Do not rely on advertisements or messages received through social media without first checking the advertiser and verifying its official details.

4. Check the policy details

Review the insurance document carefully and make sure the company, broker and other details match those of the official entities.

5. Avoid unknown links

Do not click on links from unknown sources promising insurance offers or vehicle policy renewals.

6. Be wary of unusually cheap offers

Insurance offers priced far below the usual market rate could be designed to lure customers into a scam.

7. Never share banking or verification details

Do not give anyone your bank card details, passwords or verification codes, even if they claim to represent an insurance company.

8. Contact the insurer directly

Before making a payment, contact the insurance company through its official channels to confirm that the offer or payment request is genuine.

9. Keep your records

Save payment receipts, messages and insurance offers. These records may be useful if you need to report a suspected scam.

10. Stop payments if you suspect fraud

If you believe you have fallen victim to a scam, do not make any further transfers. Contact your bank and the relevant authorities immediately.

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