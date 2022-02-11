Tinder swindler who conned Dubai woman sentenced to four-and-half years in jail by UK court

Briton convinced Indian expatriate into handing over Dh700,000 as an investment.

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 4:40 PM

For 15 months, a British swindler wooed a Dubai woman, promising her a life of luxury and riches before conning her out of more than Dh700,000 to fund his lavish lifestyle.

But this week he finally ran out of luck.

Richard Dexter, 38, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail by a United Kingdom (UK) court following a complaint by the Indian expatriate.

Earlier, the father-of-two from Southsea Hampshire had pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud.

He was subsequently convicted by the Portsmouth Crown Court.

The charming fraudster told the Indian woman he was a successful businessman on the verge of receiving a windfall when they met on the dating application (app), Tinder.

As part of his fanciful lies, Dexter claimed to the woman he owned private jets and had over Dh20 million in an investment account

It turned out to be a big lie.

The account belonged to a friend who had a balance of less than Dh200.

Prosecutor Robert Byran told the court that Dexter initially made contact with the Indian woman in 2015 on Tinder.

“He claimed he was a successful businessman selling biopharma technology and was worth £6.8 (Dh33.89) million. He said he was involved in Hollywood studios and he alluded to immense wealth, private jets and expensive cars,” Byran said.

Bryan said Dexter sent the Indian national living in Dubai, a message saying: ‘I’m 32, most of my friends did college and university, all of them have debts and worries and all earn £40,000 (Dh199,339) to £60,000 (Dh299,009). I bought a hot air balloon yesterday just because I could.’

As their relationship blossomed, Dexter persuaded the woman that he needed capital to start production of a scientific equipment called Bioreactor Paddle.

He told her that “she wouldn't lose anything” and that he would pay her £100,000 (Dh498, 496) as interest.

The unsuspecting woman fell for the trap.

Over the course of 15 months, she made a series of payments, some as large as Dh338,650 having been assured that Dexter will cover any losses she might make.

When the woman pleaded to have her investments returned, Dexter came up with a series of excuses. He claimed he had “closed a deal with a multinational company (MNC) for £3.6 (Dh17.96) million” and that the woman would get £1.8 (Dh8.98) million from it.

Later, the MNC confirmed it had "no contact or interaction" with Dexter.

When nothing came her way, the woman, who works as an executive, reported Dexter to UK police.

In April 2018, the UK police raided Dexter’s home and found incriminating documents. Records showed Dexter had used some of the cash as a payment for a classic car company.

Judge Mousley QC, who sentenced Dexter, said in his verdict: “There’s little sign of any remorse and certainly, in my judgement, no sign of genuine remorse. You never spared a thought for her; you knew about her state of health but continued to take her money from her. I'm left in no doubt that dishonesty is a feature of your character and it is profound. You’re someone who shows no hesitation in resorting to lies with an ease that is almost breath-taking.”

Dexter, who sobbed during the hearing, told the court: “I haven't been able to put into words what I would say if she was here. '[I have not] had any courage to contact her or put it onto paper, but I'm very, very sorry to the point that I think about it every day, from the minute I wake up until I go to sleep,”

He added: “I can't justify myself for what I did.”

