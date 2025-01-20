'Time for independent Palestinian state' says UAE's top diplomat after Gaza ceasefire

Photo: AFP

Hugs were exchanged and tearful moments captured as 15 months of war came to a halt with the Gaza ceasefire deal.

As Gaza was hit by unparalleled death and devastation, the ceasefire has brought hope to the Palestinians, many of whom are wading through rubble and travelling on foot and donkey carts to finally return home.

Amid prayers for peace, it is now "time for an independent Palestinian state," said Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President.

As reports of Gazans killed by Israeli strikes rolled in, "the most infuriating was hearing, ‘according to the Gaza health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians,’ as if war & bombings do," Gargash added.

On Monday, Israel released 90 Palestinian detainees in exchange for three Israeli hostages, the first exchange under the long-awaited truce.

The first stage of the ceasefire will last six weeks, during which 33 of the remaining 98 hostages will be released in return for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.