Tibetan Lama shares insights of peace during his Dubai visit

Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche says the UAE has established itself as a hub of cultural exchange and dialogue

Tibetan Lama, author and meditation master Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche brought to the UAE the message of peace and harmony as he reiterated that the UAE embodies tolerance, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among people of different nationalities and faiths.

In an interview to Khaleej Times, he opined that finding world peace through inner peace and finding a peaceful sanctuary within one’s heart and mind is the way forward as he strives to spread the word about the historic Universal Peace Sanctuary Project, a collaborative space designed to foster compassion and kindness across the globe.

He underlined that the UAE has established itself as a hub of cultural exchange and dialogue, hosting numerous initiatives aimed at promoting interfaith harmony and global peace.

“As I travel around the world and share my vision for the peace sanctuary, I meet people who are inspired. I feel that every country on earth could benefit from a centre dedicated to the quest for peace.”

Peace gala in Dubai

Lama Shyalpa Rinpoche expressed his desire to return to Dubai soon to collaborate on the peace project as it’s a country where over 200 nationalities live harmoniously.

“The UAE is an inspiring country where the leaders have already established Tolerance Ministry. Here, I see a possibility to invite everyone from around the world to promote peace and we are planning to organise a peace gala this winter. Dubai is most suitable place where we can have in-depth conversation on peace by working closely with the government and its Ministry of Tolerance,” said the eminent monk who was recognised as a holy child and began training as a lama from the age of four.

He has founded meditation and teaching centres in the United States, including Buddhafield, the Center for Enlightenment in Millerton, New York. In Asia, he founded Wencheng Gongzhu International Foundation in Hong Kong (China) and its branches in Taiwan (China) and Malaysia.

He is the abbot of Shyalpa Monastery and Nunnery in Kathmandu, Nepal, where over 150 monks and nuns are in residence, receiving spiritual and secular education.

What is the Universal Peace Sanctuary Project?

In 2013, the Nepalese government entrusted him with the task of developing a precious tract of land in Lumbini, Nepal, the birthplace of Lord Buddha where he decided to create The Universal Peace Sanctuary Project which is currently under construction.

He added: “I felt that Lumbini, where Queen Maya Devi gave birth to her child Prince Siddhartha (Gautama), is an excellent place to create the peace destination or an international centre for peace. It is the site where the Buddha, the apostle of peace, taught non-violence and the power of impartial compassion for all beings—friends, strangers, and enemies alike. This is a Unesco world heritage site today. According to our professional architects and engineers plan, this sanctuary will be complete within three years. Unfortunately, we have had setbacks with the earthquake, the pandemic and now with world economic situation.”

His charitable organisations include the Bhrikuti Himalayan Foundation and the Himalayan Children’s Fund, which support humanitarian and philanthropic activities in the Himalayan region.

“The purpose of this sanctuary is to nourish inner peace within every individual, so that peace can begin to manifest among communities and between nations. Everyone will be welcome at the sanctuary, every race, colour and creed, believers and non-believers alike. I envision this to be one of the most inclusive peace sanctuaries for the entire humanity.”

Charity gala in Hollywood

For many years the lineage master and teacher has been disseminating knowledge about the sanctuary dedicated to peace throughout Asia, Europe and now the United States. He is headed to the Hollywood to do a charity gala on May 13.

“Every means and opportunity that I have, I try to make the most of it, seize the moment, and act upon it one step at a time. Hopefully, we will be able to spread the message of peace across the globe. In the US, the Hollywood is a media and entertainment centre, so it has a big megaphone. It seemed to me a good place to reach out as we would like to spread this peace movement everywhere.”

