Tibet quake: UAE offers condolences to China over earthquake victims

Rescue teams tend to casualties in the aftermath of an earthquake in a location given as Shigatse City, Tibet. Photo: Reuters

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Republic of China over the victims of the violent earthquake that struck the Tibet region in the Himalayas in southwestern China, killing and injuring at least 95 people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Chinese government and its friendly people, to the families and relatives of the victims in this painful tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

A powerful 6.8 earthquake struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet's holiest cities on Tuesday, damaging buildings around Shigatse and sending people running into the streets in neighbouring Nepal and India.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The temblor had an epicentre depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the China Earthquake Networks Centre said, revising the magnitude from an earlier 6.9.

One hundred and thirty people were also injured as a result of the tremor and "many buildings" collapsed, state media reported. Local government officials were liaising with nearby towns to gauge the impact of the quake and check for casualties, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.