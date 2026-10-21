UAE foils around 750,000 cyberattacks targeting sectors including energy, education

UAE's Cybersecurity Council has thwarted nearly 750,000 cyberattack attempts in recent months, targeting several vital sectors, particularly energy and education.

The botched attempts included remote code execution, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, phishing attempts and cyberattacks using artificial intelligence (AI), alongside other sophisticated cyber threats.

The council stressed that the increase in detected cyberattack attempts does not necessarily indicate successful breaches, but reflects the effectiveness of the UAE’s national capabilities in identifying threats, responding to them and mitigating their risks.

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It noted that the attacks were detected and countered through an integrated national cybersecurity system that relies on continuous monitoring, early detection, advanced analysis and proactive response, in coordination with relevant national authorities.

These efforts aim to protect the country’s digital infrastructure and enhance the cybersecurity readiness and resilience of vital sectors, ensuring the continuity of digital services.

It added that the UAE continues to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities through the deployment of advanced technologies and AI, as well as closer coordination among relevant authorities, to enhance cyber defences and keep pace with evolving threats.

The council reaffirmed that protecting digital infrastructure and vital sectors remains a national priority, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to securing its cyberspace and ensuring the stability and sustainability of essential services.