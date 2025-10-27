  • search in Khaleej Times
Before UAE President, three ministers take their constitutional oaths to office

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished the new ministers success in carrying out their national responsibilities

Published: Mon 27 Oct 2025, 11:09 PM

Dubai: Gold prices fall by up to Dh10; 24K drops to Dh481.50

UAE Lottery's Dh100-million winner reveals plans for life-changing jackpot

‘Emirates Loves India’ gates close early due to safety concerns; organisers issue apology

Three ministers have taken their constitutional oaths to office before the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The Ministers who took their oaths during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi are: Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished the new ministers success in carrying out their national responsibilities, serving the nation and contributing to the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development, strengthening prosperity and well-being, in line with the aspirations of the people of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasised that the UAE continues to reap the results of its early and sustained investment in its human capital, as Emirati talent consistently demonstrates their ability to play a leading role in advancing the federal government work and delivering on the UAE’s national vision, strategies, and priorities in all sectors.