Three generations of Emirati women in healthcare discuss changing roles

Three generations of Emirati women working in healthcare came together aboard Etihad Rail to reflect on how career opportunities have changed over the years, from a time when women were rarely seen in some medical specialties to a new generation entering the sector with wider ambitions.

The group of 30 doctors, nurses, clinicians, healthcare leaders and administrative professionals travelled from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah and back as part of an Emirati Women’s Day leadership journey organised by Burjeel Holdings in collaboration with Etihad Rail.

The journey brought together senior professionals who entered healthcare when career pathways for Emirati women were still developing, mid-career leaders now helping shape the sector and younger professionals preparing to take on larger roles in the years ahead.

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For some of the senior participants, the discussions brought back memories of a very different healthcare landscape.

“When we began our careers, Emirati women were rarely seen in many healthcare specialties. Today, it is inspiring to see the next generation stepping forward with confidence and ambition,” said Dr Aysha Almahri, CEO, Al Ain Region, Burjeel Holdings.

Her comments captured one of the main themes of the journey, how each generation has benefited from the progress made by the one before it.

From limited pathways to bigger ambitions

As the train travelled across the UAE, participants spoke about resilience, career development, leadership and the changing role of Emirati women in healthcare.

Younger professionals said they were entering the sector with opportunities that previous generations had helped create.

Sara Alkatheeri, a nutritionist at Burjeel Medical City, said that the achievements of Emirati women who came before her had given younger women greater confidence in what they could achieve.

“Today, we have the confidence to dream bigger because the women before us broke barriers and proved what was possible. Their legacy motivates us to keep raising the bar and contribute meaningfully to the future of healthcare in the UAE,” she said.

The conversations did not focus only on doctors and nurses. Women working in administration, operations, patient services and other support roles also discussed how their work contributes to keeping healthcare systems running.

Dr Tahani Al Qadiri, associate vice president at Burjeel Training Academy, said that bringing women from different generations and different parts of the healthcare system together allowed them to see how opportunities had evolved.

“Healthcare is built by people with very different skills, but with one shared purpose,” she said.

“On this journey, we brought together Emirati doctors, nurses, clinicians, leaders, and colleagues from administrative functions whose careers span different generations. Their stories show how far opportunities for Emirati women have progressed and, more importantly, how every generation is helping create the next set of opportunities.”

Journey across generations

The Etihad Rail journey also gave the discussions a wider meaning.

While the participants travelled between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, many of their conversations centred on how their own professional lives had developed alongside the UAE’s wider growth.

The train became an informal setting for senior professionals to speak directly with younger women about career choices, leadership challenges and how they had dealt with obstacles earlier in their careers.

Dr Farida Al Ali, assistant undersecretary for National Talent Empowerment at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, also joined the journey.

She spoke about her leadership experience and discussed resilience, career development, national contribution and the increasing role of Emirati women across the UAE workforce.

The programme included leadership discussions, mentoring, networking and conversations between women at different stages of their careers.

By bringing several generations together, organisers said the journey was designed to show not only how much had changed for Emirati women, but also how progress continues to be passed from one generation to the next.