This summer, Canada is looking for 500,000 newcomers
The world is once again ready to travel, and Canada is looking for temporary foreign workers, immigrants, international students, and a diversity of other people.
In May 2022, the number of job openings in Canada reached a record high of 1,050,100. The job vacancy rate, which compares the number of vacant positions to the number of vacant and filled positions, is 5.9 percent.
As a result, Canada is actively seeking skilled workers from all over the world. It is the best time to apply for a job in Canada. However, you should be certain that you are applying with the right people. Hiring someone who has dealt with applications before, has a high success rate, and is familiar with the procedures is preferable to hiring someone whose inexperience could result in your application being rejected.
In an interview, Mr. Vinay Sachdeva, Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant and founder of Growing Globe Immigration, and Mr. Sargun Singh, Executive Director, clarify critical facts and processes about the Canada immigration process and fees.
1. What types of jobs are currently in demand in Canada for which UAE residents can apply?
Canada is currently facing a labour shortage of over one million people. Truck drivers, hospitality, nurses, public support workers, physiotherapists, doctors, farm labour, administrators, manufacturing unit labour, and CNC operators are among the most in-demand jobs for UAE residents.
2. What are the other immigration programs in Canada?
There are several ways to immigrate to Canada. In fact, there are over a hundred different ways to apply, allowing multiple skill groups to apply to a specific program. Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs, Atlantic Immigration Program, Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, Home Support Workers, Investments, and other programs are among them.
3. What are the program's eligibility requirements?
Canadian immigration focuses on four key factors. Age, education, language assessment, and work experience are all factors to consider. These factors are graded in terms of points, and the points determine your eligibility for various programs. You are welcome to come to our office and have your eligibility checked.
4. What is the cost of obtaining a work permit or Permanent Residency in Canada?
To obtain a work permit or permanent residence in Canada, you must have a genuine job offer. The process of obtaining a work permit or permanent residency can cost between AED 45,000 and AED 100,000.
5. How long does it take to obtain a work permit or Permanent Resident status in Canada?
It is entirely dependent on the IRCC processing times. Right now, we can say that a work permit takes 6-8 months, whereas a PR process takes 8 – 10 months.
6. Why do you need an IELTS certificate to immigrate to and work in Canada?
An IELTS (International English Language Testing System) certification is proof of your proficiency in the English language, and because English is Canada's national language, the IELTS test is a mandatory requirement for a study permit, work permit, or permanent resident.
7. What are the mandatory requirements for applying for Canadian immigration?
Aside from the English language proficiency certification (IELTS/CELPIP), you'll need an education credential assessment, proof of work experience, and your identity documents. These are the main required documents for all programs. Other documents may also be requested by the provincial or federal governments.
Documentation completion is a complicated procedure, and our experienced consultants are trained to make the process simpler and easier for all of our applicants.
8. What are the costs of these programs?
Our rates range from AED 2,500 for Visitors Visas to AED 100,000 for permanent residency applications, depending on the amount of time and work put into each individual's application.
9. Why should residents of the United Arab Emirates choose you as their consultants?
It is always recommended that when looking for a consultant, you choose an ICCRC-registered immigration counsellor in Canada because they are bound by a code of professional ethics and behaviour. Growing Globe Immigration is based in Toronto and has over 150 approvals in the last year alone. We specialize in different processes for Canadian immigration. We are in 3 different countries and 7 offices around the world. We recently opened an office in Dubai. Our team is well-trained and experienced personnel committed to providing high-quality work to each of our clients. We believe in efficiency, efficacy, and effectiveness after years of experience in immigration services.
Vinay Sachdeva, founder, and a Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant
Vinay Sachdeva is a member of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (I.C.C.R.C.), a national regulatory body established by the Canadian government to protect consumers seeking and employing Canadian immigration consultants. He is a member of the Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC). Vinay is an RCIC who specializes in business immigration, including investments, start-ups, and self-employment.
Sargun Singh, Executive Director
Sargun, a business management graduate, executes and supervises the development of the Growing Globe Immigration company. Sargun's expertise is in fostering positive customer relationships and responding to client concerns all over the world.
