'This road trip changes you': Why UAE residents flock to Oman across seasons

The wadi is full. Families spread across flat rocks, children wade through turquoise water, and the car plates tell the story: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah. At Oman's Wadi Bani Khalid, the crowd feels less like a tourist site and more like a UAE neighbourhood that relocated for the weekend.

This is not a one-off. It is a pattern that repeats across every season, every long weekend, and every school break.

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'The road trip that changes you'

Simone Maselli, a business professional and outdoor enthusiast, describes the drive as transformative. "A road trip to Oman feels like a quest. One minute you are driving through rocky mountains, the next you are on top of a 2,300-metre mountain city. This road trip changes you."

Rawan Abudagga, a general dentist, agrees. "The road trip is part of the adventure itself. The memories start long before you reach your destination."

Alaa Hussein, who leads outdoor adventure groups across Oman year-round, says the draw is simple. "Oman is a hidden gem. Natural wadis filled with water, high mountains where you can camp even during summer."

That hospitality is what stays with every visitor. "Omanis are an amazing, humble nation," said Alaa. "They offer help without expecting anything in return." Even when a car battery exploded under extreme heat, recalled Maselli, locals found a solution without hesitation.

UAE residents account for more than 55 per cent of all visitors to Oman, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information. In 2024, over one million Emiratis crossed into the Sultanate, making the UAE the top source market for Omani tourism.

In July 2025, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development committed Dh764.5 million to an integrated tourism complex in Salalah. What residents feel on every road trip, Abu Dhabi is now building into stone.

Oman at a glance

When to go

October to March: Ideal weather for wadis, hiking, and cities.

June to September: Salalah's khareef season, green landscapes and mist

March to April: Rose harvest season at Jabal Al Akhdar

Where to go

Jabal Al Akhdar: Mountain escape at 2,000 metres, cool even in summer.

Jabal Shams: Oman's highest peak, home to the "Grand Canyon of Oman"

Salalah: Transforms into lush greenery during khareef

Nizwa: Ancient fort and one of the oldest souqs in the region Musandam: dramatic fjords just a short drive from the UAE border

Wadis not to miss

Wadi Bani Khalid: Crystal-clear pools, date palms, and easy swimming

Wadi Shab: Boat crossing followed by a hike through limestone ravines.

Wadi Tiwi: Turquoise water along a stunning coastal road Bimmah.

Sinkhole: Natural pool of fresh and saltwater, 120km from Muscat

What to eat

Shuwa: Slow-cooked spiced lamb buried underground, the signature dish of every celebration

Omani halwa: Sweet rosewater and saffron dessert, served with kahwa at every welcome