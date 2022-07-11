This Dubai policeman has not received a single traffic fine in 31 years of driving

The emirate's hospitality sector is getting more sustainable
Since he received his driving licence in 1991, Corporal Salem Misad Althibani from the Dubai Police has not committed a single traffic violation. The officer from the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency has not had a single traffic accident either.
Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, has now conferred the ‘Ideal Driver’ accolade on Corporal Salem for his remarkable adherence to the traffic laws. He was honoured during the Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief Excellence Awards 2022 ceremony.
The officer had joined the Dubai Police in 1985. He’s had a clean driving record for the past 31 years, showing “a character of high responsibility and professionalism”, according to the police.
Corporal Salem said he has followed all traffic rules since he received his driving licence on January 9, 1991. This commitment has helped him “ensure the safety of everyone, including my family”.
The officer urged all motorists to be extra cautious while driving, adhere to speed limits, refrain from using their phones, and keep an eye on the road to avoid accidents.
