Third UAE aid plane lands in Nepal with Dubai Police search team to assist flood victims

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on search and rescue efforts after the August 26 flood on the Nepal-Tibet border, follow Khaleej Times' live blog]

The third UAE relief plane arrived in Nepal carrying a search and rescue team, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to those affected by floods and landslides that have left dozens dead, injured or missing and caused extensive damage.

The plane was received by Dr Mahabir Pun, Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation; Joint Secretary Ram Kaji Khadka, Division Head of Central Asia, West Asia and Africa at Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nepal; and Dr. Ahmed Al Mansouri, Director of the Office of the Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency.

He added that the UAE relief efforts aim to bolster response operations in affected areas and support search and rescue efforts in coordination with the Nepalese authorities to facilitate early recovery and enhance stability. They also include providing urgent medical assistance and essential supplies to people of various age groups amid the difficult circumstances.

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Dr Al Mansouri said the third relief plane is carrying a search and rescue team and 20 tonnes of aid, bringing the total UAE aid delivered to Nepal to 148 tonnes. This follows the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to allocate $10 million to support humanitarian efforts in Nepal through the UAE Aid Agency, as part of an air bridge for urgent relief.

Al Mansouri said the UAE relief team has begun distributing humanitarian assistance, including food parcels, relief supplies and essential items, to people affected by the floods and landslides in the devastated areas, helping to alleviate their suffering.

Dr. Hammoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, said the third relief plane is distinguished by the arrival of a specialised search and rescue team from Dubai Police, equipped with advanced and highly effective technology and equipment to support search operations in affected areas.

He added that, as part of the rapid response, efforts are also underway to source essential supplies from the local market to ensure that aid reaches those affected as quickly as possible.