The world is your oyster with Etihad Guest
Etihad Guest is a thoughtful travel and lifestyle brand, allowing residents and guests to earn and spend miles - the most rewarding loyalty currency in the UAE - everywhere, every day
It is said that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Now the first step you take on your journey can be a rewarding one with Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, which recently unveiled a new campaign designed to highlight the extraordinary range of partnerships it offers its members across the UAE.
As the national airline, Etihad Airways is uniquely positioned to provide its members with the widest choice of lifestyle partners in the UAE.
Now you can turn mundane and ordinary spends into avenues for extra enjoyment as Etihad Guest rewards its loyal customers. The Etihad Guest app allows you to earn miles with selected partners. What’s more, now just by linking your Visa payment card with the Etihad Guest app, you can earn or spend your miles at hundreds of 'Miles-on-the-go' partners.
Get set to take a deep dive into the myriad entertainment choices on offer as you explore the most rewarding loyalty currency in the UAE; your Etihad Guest Miles. The award-winning loyalty programme allows members to earn miles and enjoy unique rewards, enhanced recognition and tier benefits.
The concept
With more than seven million members enjoying the benefits of air travel with Etihad Airways, the globally respected airline has consistently been ranked as one of the leading and most innovative airlines in the industry. Etihad introduces and launches eye-catching and popular products and services to serve customers better. Through this new campaign, Etihad Guest has put the customers at the heart of everything by inviting visitors to 'Discover the wonders of Etihad Guest Miles'. You can earn miles by spending with non-airline partners across multiple categories including shopping, leisure and lifestyle, financial partners and insurance. Some of the partners include big brand names like Majid Al Futtaim, Mont Blanc, ENBD, ADCB.ADIB, ADNOC Aldar, Yas Theme Parks, Damas, Joyalukkas and more
Believe the unbelievable
Etihad Airways strives to bring you the best of everything, and with that in mind, the Etihad Guest programme will get you extra from doing the ordinary. You get more when you fill up your car, more when you do your grocery shop, and more when you travel, eat, shop or play.
Members can transfer points from another loyalty programme to Etihad Guest. The Etihad Guest app makes it easier for customers to access benefits, track rewards and find personalised offers.
Etihad Guest members who link their Visa card credentials to the Etihad Guest app can automatically earn and spend miles using 'Miles-on-the-Go'. Up to five visa cards can be added at once. Members who link their visa card will earn one Etihad Guest Mile and one Tier Mile for every Dh3 spent. They can also browse Etihad’s Reward Shop, which showcases a range of over 3,000 leading brands in electronics, fashion and gifts, all of which can be purchased on the go or saved to the favourite list. When you book your flight using your Etihad Guest Miles, you have two options:
GuestSeats
- Exclusively reserved for Etihad Guest members
- Best value seats with fixed, reduced fares
- Use your miles to pay for taxes and extras
OpenSeats
- Book with Etihad Airways or any of its partner airlines
- The number of miles reflects the standard fare
- Use your miles to pay for taxes and extras
- Available to book at etihad.com, etihadguest.com or via mobile apps.
Etihad Guest highlights the lengths to which the airline has gone to care for its members, making it one of the most thoughtful travel and lifestyle brands in the region. The campaign captures the essence of what ‘more’ means from an Etihad Guest's point of view in the UAE.
The airline has showcased Abu Dhabi as a visually interesting, intriguing and magical world - a creative representation that captures the wonder of 'more' by showcasing its partners and the rewards. Through the use of 3D modelling/illustration and dynamic perspective to create an immersive metaverse experience that showcases the breadth of the brand's partners within Abu Dhabi and describes tangible rewards.