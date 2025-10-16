The Wealth Circle to make Middle East debut at IgKnightED'25

A global investment and learning platform, The Wealth Circle (TWC), is making its Middle East debut at IgKnightED’25, an innovation platform developed in collaboration with Khaleej Times.

IgKnightED combines media, mentorship, and market access under one ecosystem — connecting founders, investors, and policymakers through curated events, summits, and digital communities. Its partnership with The Wealth Circle will bring investor education, live deal showcases, and masterclasses directly into the event experience.

Set to take place under the umbrella of the BIT Summit by Khaleej Times Events, now in its fourth edition, the partnership will host investors and startup founders focused on capital readiness and credible investment pipelines. Following its soft launch at IgKnightED’25, TWC will roll out a full platform and native mobile app.

The platform’s expansion into the Middle East and India comes amid rapid growth across regional startup ecosystems. In the UAE, funds such as Dubai’s Future District Fund and Abu Dhabi’s Hub71+ Digital Assets Hub are backing hundreds of startups, while Saudi Arabia’s National Technology Development Program and Jada Fund of Funds are fueling one of the world’s fastest-growing venture markets. Qatar’s Startup Qatar initiative and India’s Startup India mission are also driving similar transformations.

Across these markets, one theme persists: founders need education, structure, and credible capital channels as much as they need funding. That’s the gap The Wealth Circle aims to fill — connecting learning and investment under a single, transparent platform.

TWC was created to close the persistent gap in access — to capital, mentorship, and trusted networks. The platform connects entrepreneurs, investors, and capital partners through a global ecosystem offering curated deal flow, investor-led masterclasses, and private networking forums. Members also gain access to quarterly-updated frameworks and databases designed to help ventures scale responsibly.

At the helm is Nick Ayala, a U.S.-based entrepreneur and licensed investment adviser with over 15 years of experience in fintech, private markets, and financial services. Ayala has founded five companies — including a fintech SaaS platform and a digital wealth management firm — and successfully exited four of them, generating strong returns for stakeholders. Through his firm, Align Equity Group, he has raised and advised on more than USD 1 billion in private equity, venture, and real estate deals.