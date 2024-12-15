'The vibe is unmatched': UAE car lovers enjoy the spirit of Khaleej Times Desert Drive

Photos: Shihab

"In my childhood, I used to ride off-road. I used to ride quad bikes. Now, you know, we've upped the stakes a little bit, and we got an FJ," said Faris Johar, an Emirati participant who embodies the spirit of the Khaleej Times Desert Drive. This event, a celebration of adventure, camaraderie, and the desert's allure, drew over 600 enthusiasts all the way to Ras Al Khaimah.

The early morning air buzzed with anticipation as participants arrived at the crack of dawn. By 5:00am, breakfast was served, and the desert slowly came alive with the hum of engines and the chatter of excited drivers.

For Paul, a lead marshal with years of experience, the drive is not just about the thrill of navigating dunes. “We’re making sure people follow gravity and stay in control,” he explained. Marshals and the team ensured every car was ready, every tyre deflated correctly, and every driver briefed on safety. “It’s about teaching people not to fight gravity, keeping momentum, and staying safe. Families come here knowing they’re in good hands.”

By 9:00am, the convoy was flagged off, snaking through 100 kilometers of breathtaking terrain. For seasoned participant Siddharth Bala Kumar, who’s been part of the drive since 2019, this year’s edition stood out. “There’s always something new. This time, the greenery made the tracks more challenging, but that’s part of the fun. Getting stuck, helping others, it’s all part of the experience.”

A Community of Enthusiasts

The Khaleej Times Desert Drive is more than a test of driving skills, it’s a community experience. Friends Abdullah and Ibrahim reflected on the camaraderie they found in helping others navigate the dunes. “The marshals were incredibly helpful,” said Ibrahim. “The best moment was tackling the highest dune and watching participants work together.”

With over 350 cars and nearly 100 marshals guiding the way, participants came from all walks of life, united by their love for adventure. Shasmeen Ahmed shared how her father’s newfound passion for duning brought their family closer. “We’ve only been doing this for a few months, but it’s been amazing. The event was so well-organized, from maps to marshals guiding us through.”

For others, like Nidhika and Saee, the drive was about personal milestones. “It was my second time driving the entire course myself,” Nidhika said. “We got lost but found our way back. It was an adventure, and coming back first felt like an achievement.”

Behind the Scenes

The event's seamless execution was no accident. Nic Poltronieri, a marshal, highlighted the months of preparation that went into crafting the experience. "From securing permits across Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain to marking the route and setting up GPS systems, it's a year-long project," he revealed. Even the night before, marshals worked late to ensure everything was perfect. "It's all worth it when you see families enjoying the drive and the safety nets we've put in place." The Evening Spectacle As the sun dipped below the dunes, participants returned to camp, where the celebration continued. Rohit Bharati, the emcee kicked off activities at 5:00pm. From the swirling artistry of the Tannoura dancers to the dazzling fire show and belly dancing. Faris Johar captured the day's energy perfectly: "The food was banging, the weather amazing, and the performers incredible. It's a full-day adventure like no other." The night ended with a cake-cutting ceremony, celebrating not just the event but the shared passion of the desert-driving community. For some, like Salem Al Qubesi, this annual ritual has become a cherished tradition. "We've been coming for years, sometimes with family, sometimes with friends. It's always great. The vibe is unmatched."