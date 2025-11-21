'The Hub': Petrol stations with padel, restaurants, play areas debut in Abu Dhabi

A vast new Adnoc centre has opened off the Shawamekh–Shamkha corridor, offering far more than fuel and coffee. Branded The Hub, the ‘landmark’ roadside destination is the first of a new generation of modular Adnoc sites designed to become “the centre of gravity for the community” — combining essentials, car care, fitness, dining and recreation in a single stop.

Designed to keep families for an hour — not 10 minutes

Walking through the open-air site, the difference from a standard service station is immediate. Tucked opposite townhouse clusters and villa communities largely home to long-established Emirati families, the new Hub features children’s play areas, shaded seating, restaurants, a drive-through line-up of familiar brands and even outdoor fitness spaces.

The intention, executives said during its launch on Thursday, is to turn what used to be a quick fuel stop into a destination where people linger. “If you bring the kids, for sure you can stay for a long time,” said Athmane Benzeroug, Chief Strategy, Transformation and Sustainability Officer at Adnoc Distribution. “Here you can spend at least one hour… people come to have a great time.” The shift is a deliberate strategy to grow Adnoc Distribution’s non-fuel business, with 90 per cent of retail units across the first six hubs already leased.

3 times bigger than normal Adnoc station

The Shawamekh site is roughly three times the size of a typical Adnoc service station, said Ali Siddiqi, Acting Chief Financial Officer at Adnoc Distribution.

“This is where we are bringing essentials, fuel charging, car fixes together with the lifestyle aspects — which is going to be gym and padel and the restaurants,” he said. “From a profitability point of view, this will be definitely much higher than a normal retail [station].”

By 2030, Adnoc expects the hub network to generate $30 million in EBITDA annually, he noted.

The concept is also built on Adnoc’s extensive land bank. “Because of the size, we have the advantage of having very good land, and we are essentially bringing that land back into picture,” Siddiqi added.

Modular design: Swap-in, swap-out retail

One of the defining features of the new model is its flexibility. Instead of fixed, purpose-built layouts, each hub is designed like a series of removable “boxes”.

“All the boxes basically can be taken out and can be fitted in,” Siddiqi explained. Tenants bring their own fit-outs — whether it’s a Lulu unit, Starbucks or a fast-food brand. “Tomorrow, if they have to leave, they will just dismantle that, and we can bring somebody else.”

This allows the mix of dining, recreation and retail to change depending on what each neighbourhood needs.

“We want these hubs to be the centre of gravity for the community,” he said. “This is modular… bespoke for a community depending on the needs of the community.”

What’s inside: From padel courts to pharmacy options

While each Hub will vary, the Shawamekh site includes:

Fuel, fast EV chargers capable of charging up to 80 per cent in about 25 minutes

Car care facilities, including oil change, tyre services and wash

Outdoor workout zone, with some future sites to feature full indoor gyms

Restaurants and cafés, with top-tier brands such as Al Baik, Burger King, Starbucks and others across the upcoming rollout

Playground areas

Padel courts and fitness amenities on selected sites

“We are bringing family fun… a destination for the communities,” said Benzeroug. “Dining, fitness, entertainment — the offering will be different depending on the communities that are close to the station.”

AI quietly shapes the customer experience

While the Hub looks like a lifestyle venue, its operations are heavily data-driven. Benzeroug said Adnoc uses AI to identify the right locations for hubs by analysing “traffic count, localisation… the number of people driving towards the destination.”

Inside the station, AI helps calibrate staffing levels at the fuel forecourt to manage queues, and guides product assortment inside the Oasis convenience stores “based on consumer preferences”, he said.

New retail lifeline for an older neighbourhood

For residents in the surrounding villas — many of whom have long complained of outdated retail options — the Hub marks a major upgrade. “You see all these households living out here, they don’t have much,” one executive noted during the launch, pointing to decades-old cafeterias and small groceries in the area. “Think of it as… you’re upgrading the city within the city.”

With delivery apps offering limited options locally, the new retail mix is expected to serve both passing motorists and nearby families — with the possibility of future road links connecting the Hub more directly into the neighbourhood.

The Shawamekh Hub is the first of six locations opening by the end of this year, with another six set for next year and 30 hubs planned by 2030.

Some will feature full indoor gyms, others larger retail floors or additional car inspection services, depending on community demand and coordination with Abu Dhabi Police.

“This is the first in a long series,” Benzeroug said. “All of these will have a different mix of tenants… depending on what that community needs.”