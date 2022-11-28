The Girl of the Gulf: Google doodle honours Emirati poet Ousha Al Suwaidi

The draw witnessed a total of 801 participants take home Dh1,576,150 in total prize money
Today's Google Doodle features a beautiful, almost magical illustration of an Emirati woman next to a scroll. The tone of the drawing complements the subject - Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi, also known as Ousha Al Suwaidi (Ousha the Poet) - one of the greatest Nabati poets of the 20th century.
Ousha Al Suwaidi was born in Al Ain on January 1, 1920. She grew up surrounded by poetry, in a family that loved literature. The nation grew to recognise her as a powerful poet, whose work touched upon themes such as love, wisdom, patriotism, and nostalgia. Her writing was inspired by the desert landscapes and culture around which she built her life.
Dubai-based artist Reem Al Mazrouei pays tribute to the Emirati poet with a beautiful illustration, hinting at the themes of the subject's poetry.
Google released early drafts of her doodle, showing her thought process and the elements she wanted to incorporate into her illustration. Some of these are palm trees, the desert, paper, and the moon.
Another draft shows the poet at work, writing down a poem on a scroll of paper as a bird takes flight, seemingly from her words themselves.
Ousha Al Suwaidi is celebrated for paving the way for Arab poets, having succeeded in a traditionally male-dominated field. Her poems have been adapted into songs by popular singers for people to enjoy her beautiful descriptions of Emirati culture and the UAE.
