The Epitome of Elegance
Dubai-based Mouhajer International Design sets high standards in luxury interior design
Mouhajer International Design, thanks to its prestigious designs and top-of-the-class work, managed to set itself high on the list of the best luxury interior designers in the UAE and beyond. Winning the 'Best Luxury Hotel Interior Design' award for redesigning the Sheraton Abu Dhabi confirmed the quality of their designs that has been the talk of the town for years. Mouhajer International Design's adaptable approach and knowledgeable sourcing turned the Sheraton Abu Dhabi into a genuine piece of modern interior design. The designer's modern approach showcased Mouhajer International Design as a front-runner in designing luxury residential projects with reliability and sophistication, making them a valuable winner of the 'Best Luxury Hotel Interior Design' title.
The Sheraton Abu Dhabi has gone through an extensive renovation of the rooms, lobby, and recreational facilities, including the health club and spa and selected food and beverage venues, all under the watchful eye of Mouhajer International Design. A fusion of old-world charm and modern culture makes the hotel a place where guests will feel at home. The design combines timelessness with a renewed and up-to-date feel, creating a setting where visitors feel relaxed and at ease whether relaxing, meeting or working.
Blending functions with eye-catching designs, mixing colors and patterns, Mouhajer International Design effectively used space and transformed the interior into a luxury setting. Traditional hardwood floors, in combination with wall paneling and modern-day furniture, make the new Sheraton a work of art that is clean, airy, and radiant. That's all you need to picture the new design of this deluxe hotel. In other parts of the hotel, you will come across bespoke marble floors that evoke glamour and elegance, while comfortable sitting areas instantly look inviting.
Furthermore, Mouhajer International Design takes pride in conducting interior design projects at the Engineer Maher Villa as well. Opulence and class, luxury and modern design, and the lavishness of the villa are beyond breathtaking. Marble is predominantly used to emphasise the richness and elegance of the interior design made for those who love to offer themselves much-needed relaxation and comfort.
Address Boulevard Dubai Club Lounge Hotel features an art deco-inspired design, putting it right on the map for tourists looking to enjoy the Emirates' overwhelming grandeur. A glossy and everlasting ambience makes this hotel one of the most sought-after in Dubai. Stepping inside, you come across the marble lobby, displaying a chic and modern feel, heightened by quite a few bright floral arrangements. The hotel is a proud owner of a beautiful assortment of artworks and numerous glitzy chandeliers to make it even more magnificent.
Mouhajer International Design has revolutionised interior design in the Middle East. Since 2000 they have been at the forefront of luxury interior designing and high-end home décor. Their designs combine exclusive luxury furniture collections with first-class interior design to bring about a new timeless aesthetic look to conscious homeowners. Their interior design goes beyond just design and aesthetics. Mouhajer joins architecture, engineering, and interior designing to create luxury experiences and proudly identifies as the 'Best Interior Design Company' in Dubai, UAE. The interior design they create presents genuine artistry and modernity. From heritage designs to contemporary styles, Mouhajer uses bespoke colours, patterns and textures to create modern-day luxury.
Counting over 15 years in the trade, Mouhajer has an expert-level, passionate team giving attention to detail to create glamour in interior design projects.