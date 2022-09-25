The Dubai Safari Park will open for its new season on September 27

Dubai steps up inspections in residential areas; takes action against singles, families violating rules
Some areas in the country are considered 'family only', and landlords are not allowed to rent apartments or villas to bachelors
The Dubai Municipality announced the reopening date of the 2022 season on Sunday.
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world living in climate-controlled environments similar to their natural habitats.
It is home to the world’s first drive-through crocodile exhibit; the UAE’s largest group of baboons; the largest drive-through lion exhibit; and the country’s only drive-through hippo and tiger exhibits.
The park had closed for the summer season in June.
The park is home to around 3,000 animals, with 78 species of mammals – including 10 different carnivores and 17 primates – 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the 119-hectare site.
New animals and experiences for the 2022 season are yet to be announced. For the 2021 season, the park had offered a behind-the-scenes experience for the first time. It allowed visitors to get close to the animals, learn about their habitat and ways of caring for them – all under the watchful guidance of an animal shepherd.
New animals at the sanctuary included the squirrel monkey, Mona monkey, Arabian wolf, and the northern white-cheeked gibbon.
ALSO READ:
Some areas in the country are considered 'family only', and landlords are not allowed to rent apartments or villas to bachelors
Two diplomats discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the countries to achieve their common interests
The leader was welcomed at the airport by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri
Besides disrupting traffic flow, it can also delay emergency response
With the complete winter calendar featured on the Visit Abu Dhabi website, residents and visitors can now start planning their adventure schedules
She had initially written to him claiming to be the youngest iOS developer and her parents say his reply indicates that there is merit to her claim
More than half those polled feel there should be more coverage of complex religious issues
Fatima Ali has created a internet safety report that could help decision makers and institutions enhance the UAE’s cybersecurity