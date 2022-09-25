The Dubai Safari Park will open for its new season on September 27

The park is home to around 3,000 animals and 78 species of mammals

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 8:20 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 8:46 PM

The Dubai Municipality announced the reopening date of the 2022 season on Sunday.

The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world living in climate-controlled environments similar to their natural habitats.

It is home to the world’s first drive-through crocodile exhibit; the UAE’s largest group of baboons; the largest drive-through lion exhibit; and the country’s only drive-through hippo and tiger exhibits.

The park had closed for the summer season in June.

The park is home to around 3,000 animals, with 78 species of mammals – including 10 different carnivores and 17 primates – 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the 119-hectare site.

New animals and experiences for the 2022 season are yet to be announced. For the 2021 season, the park had offered a behind-the-scenes experience for the first time. It allowed visitors to get close to the animals, learn about their habitat and ways of caring for them – all under the watchful guidance of an animal shepherd.

New animals at the sanctuary included the squirrel monkey, Mona monkey, Arabian wolf, and the northern white-cheeked gibbon.

