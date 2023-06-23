The best dealership for buying and selling used cars in UAE
First Choice Cars: Explore a vast selection of quality vehicles and exclusive deals
Both new and experienced car owners in the UAE know the struggle of owning, buying, or selling a used car. With used car dealerships on every corner, it's no surprise that UAE residents have trust issues finding what they need. But, like everything in life, good quality always stands out. And the same applies to First Choice Cars, a car dealership that has been around for long enough to understand the market needs and the different customer preferences of the region. With 20 years of experience, they have built a trusted reputation as the leading used car dealership in the UAE, renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
First Choice Cars have garnered praise from numerous satisfied customers, including Dubai resident Sarah, who is thrilled to share her experience stating, "From the moment I entered their showroom, I could feel the dedication to quality. The team at First Choice Cars provided me with exceptional service, helping me with buying a car that fits my needs. They truly understand the value of customer satisfaction." - Sarah K., Dubai.
At First Choice Cars, you'll find a wide selection of thoroughly inspected quality vehicles that have been carefully curated to cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets. Their knowledgeable and friendly staff ensures a seamless car-buying experience, prioritizing transparency and long-term relationships.
In addition, you can avail of exclusive benefits such as the Comprehensive Car Care Plan and a complimentary extended warranty, providing peace of mind and exceptional after-sales support. Whether you are looking for a pre-owned luxury vehicle, reliable sedan, or specialized commercial vehicle for your business, First Choice Cars have a comprehensive selection to meet your automotive needs.
Your one-stop shop for premium and reliable used cars
With an impressive stock of over 600 vehicles, First Choice Cars are the only destination that caters to almost every requirement and budget. Stepping into their showroom, you enter a world of luxury and reliability where you can explore renowned luxury brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche, delivering unparalleled style and performance. If you crave off-road adventures, their inventory includes rugged vehicles like the Nissan Patrol and Toyota Land Cruiser, ready to conquer any terrain.
When it comes to reliable and stylish sedans, this used car dealership has an extensive range of options to suit anyone's preferences. You can choose from popular models like the Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord, Kia Picanto, Hyundai Accent, Suzuki Swift, Nissan Altima, and more. With such an extensive selection, customers are guaranteed to find their perfect match.
Abdullah recently shared his delightful experience with First Choice Cars while searching for a suitable SUV for his growing family by saying, "With another baby on the way, I was searching for the perfect SUV. I stumbled upon First Choice Cars and was amazed by their inventory at great prices. Their friendly staff guided me through the entire process, making the car purchase easy and stress-free. I decided to buy a used car that would serve my family for years and drove away with confidence, knowing that I had made the right choice. Thank you, First Choice Cars, for an exceptional experience!" - Abdullah, Dubai.
Exclusive car care and complementary warranty
First Choice Cars are dedicated to providing outstanding service and peace of mind to their valued customers. They are thrilled to introduce two exclusive offerings to guarantee top-notch vehicle conditions and a worry-free ownership experience.
1. Comprehensive car care plan
Partnering with AutoTrust's multi-brand car service centre, the second-hand car dealership offers an exclusive Comprehensive Car Care Plan, providing complimentary services to ensure vehicles remain in top-notch condition for up to 30,000 km or two years. Services include routine maintenance, diagnostics, check-ups, fluid top-ups, and cleaning. Additionally, you'll benefit from discounts on repairs, body polish, interior cleaning, tinting, tires, batteries, and more.
2. Complementary extended warranty
First Choice Cars recognise the importance of safeguarding customers' investments, which is why they provide a complimentary extended warranty, facilitated by AAA, upon purchasing a vehicle. If the factory warranty on the selected vehicle has expired, their complementary extended warranty takes effect. Through their alliance with AAA, customers receive extended coverage for one year or unlimited km, ensuring protection against unforeseen repairs and expenses.
Believing in the longevity and quality of their vehicles makes First Choice Cars a reliable and trustworthy car dealership in UAE. While they mainly sell cars with factory warranties, their complementary extended warranty demonstrates the commitment to customer satisfaction and provides an extra level of assurance.
Hassle-free car selling process
Besides a vast selection of used cars for sale, First Choice Cars offer a quick and hassle-free process for those looking for a quick car sale in the UAE. They provide a fair market price for any car within only 20 minutes.
First Choice Cars provide flexible payment options, including bank transfer, check, or instant cash, and handles all necessary formalities for a hassle-free selling experience. In addition, their online form allows you to receive an instant offer from the comfort of your home.
As a busy entrepreneur, Ahmed was delighted with the service that exceeded his expectations and saved him precious time, "I wanted to sell my car for cash, and with First Choice Cars, I couldn't be happier with the experience. Their streamlined process made it incredibly convenient, and I received a fair market price for my vehicle within just 20 minutes. I would definitely choose them again for any future car-related needs." - Ahmed S, Sharjah.
Exclusive financing solutions
First Choice Cars partners with top UAE banks and financial providers to offer competitive financing for used cars. Due to these strong relationships and the scale of their operations, they enjoy the most competitive rates available. Customers who choose to finance their used cars through First Choice Cars can take advantage of the competitive rates made possible by these partnerships; however, terms and conditions are still determined by the respective banks.
Reliable used commercial vehicles
With over 20 years of professional experience and a strong presence in the market, First Choice Cars understand the importance of supporting small businesses by connecting them with affordable mobility solutions.
The extensive selection at First Choice Cars includes commercial motor vehicles for sale, such as used cargo vans, delivery vans, pickup vans, chiller trucks, freezer vans, cargo pickup, and passenger buses from renowned brands like Mitsubishi Canter, Isuzu NPR, Toyota Hiace, Nissan Navara, Ford Transit, Peugeot Partner, Volkswagen Caddy, and more. Each vehicle undergoes meticulous inspections and testing to ensure exceptional reliability and performance.
Providing an array of options at affordable prices, many SMEs in Dubai and Sharjah choose First Choice Cars as their primary source of reliable commercial vehicles that drive their business to success.
Outstanding customer care and satisfaction
First Choice Cars is a reputable car dealership that prioritizes providing outstanding customer service from the initial inquiry to post-purchase support. With their commitment to transparency, quality, and personalized service, they have earned the trust and loyalty of countless customers.
The knowledgeable and friendly staff at First Choice Cars are trained to understand customers' requirements, provide expert advice, and guide them through the car-buying process with patience and professionalism. They also offer comprehensive after-sale support for any concerns or issues that may arise after the purchase.
With a fairly saturated automotive market, finding a reliable car dealership in UAE may seem like mission impossible, but with First Choice Cars, you no longer need to stress. Visit First Choice Cars' showroom today at Souq Al Haraj, Sharjah, and explore a vast selection of quality used cars. Discover the vehicle that suits your preferences and experience the exceptional service that makes them a first choice for customers seeking outstanding care and satisfaction in the UAE.
FIRST CHOICE CARS
Showroom No.70, Souq Al Haraj, Al Ruqa, Al Hamra, Sharjah, UAE.
Call : +971 65457777, Email : info@firstchoicecars.ae
For more information, visit : www.firstchoicecars.com and follow them on
Social media : Facebook : @firstchoicecarsuae , Instagram : @firstchoicecarsuae