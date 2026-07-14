‘Thank You UAE’: Nearly half a million people from 136 countries send gratitude messages

Almost half a million people from around 136 countries have sent their heartfelt messages to thank the UAE.

A new national initiative by the Dubai-based Security Industry Regulatory Agency called ‘Thank You UAE’, the digital platform has already seen 454,643 people from around the world claim their message for the country.

Launched by SIRA following the regional war, the initiative enters its second phase with the participation of Dubai Customs.

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The Director of Media at SIRA, Dr Mohamed Al Hasan, said that they launched Thank You UAE as a response to what was being rumoured about the UAE being an “unstable country” during the geopolitical conflict. “Everyone confirmed through their messages and also on social media that the UAE is truly a home for everyone,” he said. “The UAE is a land of safety and security. The UAE embraces everyone in all circumstances and in all crises.

While the security agency is based in Dubai, a spokesperson said that the initiative will expand beyond the emirate’s borders and partner with governmental entities in different emirates.

Promoting loyalty and belonging

Rashed bin Harb Al Shamsi, the Director of the Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, said that the entity has a fundamental and key role as a strategic partner in cooperation with SIRA.

“Our primary role is based on protecting the country's borders and supporting the UAE's economic trade in general, but one of our main roles is, of course, promoting the values ​​and concepts of loyalty and belonging to the UAE,” he said.

Rather than just a pledge, this initiative allows people around the world to express their gratitude for the country and write messages that can ultimately be viewed by anyone. The country introduced a similar initiative earlier, called the ‘UAE Pledge & Commitment’, which is a national declaration of loyalty, unity, and allegiance to the UAE and its president.

How can you participate?

To show your appreciation and write a message for the UAE, you can directly go to www.shukranuae.emaratalaman.ae and submit your letter. The messages will then be filtered by the SIRA team, and later published and shared on the website.

“One message that truly caught our attention was from someone who said, "I visited the UAE for three days and left, and I still remember the UAE and the security, safety, and care it provided until I arrived back in my country,” said Al Hasan.

“Everyone who lives on the land of the UAE truly felt these feelings and values, especially in light of the recent events that have occurred in the world,” he added.