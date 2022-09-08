UAE leaders congratulate Liz Truss on her appointment as new UK PM

Truss replaced Boris Johnson who resigned in July

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 12:42 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Liz Truss on her appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to Prime Minister Truss.

Truss replaced Boris Johnson, who resigned in July. She was previously Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs from 15 September 2021.