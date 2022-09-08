UAE leaders congratulate Liz Truss on her appointment as new UK PM

Students will get to know their peers through a range of diverse and interactive activities
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Liz Truss on her appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to Prime Minister Truss.
Truss replaced Boris Johnson, who resigned in July. She was previously Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs from 15 September 2021.
Students will get to know their peers through a range of diverse and interactive activities
This makes the city the 41st destination in the world to be covered by them
The Dubai Can movement has seen 46 water fountains installed across the emirate
Indian superstar to appear in region-wide, multi-platform advertising campaign
Dubai Crown Prince's post is quickly going viral
It falls on September 7
The weekly live draw has so far created 27 multi-millionaires
There has been a drop in adoption rate in the country