Temperatures on the rise in UAE: As summer peaks, here is what heat waves actually are

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 10:03 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 11:09 PM

As climate change increasingly impacts the world, the word 'heatwave' has quickly become a part of everyday language.

But, what exactly is classified as a heatwave? The Ministry of Health of and Prevention took to Instagram to clarify the basics of a heatwave. The authority said in the post that "heat waves are a natural meteorological phenomenon arising from the trapping of warm air in the atmosphere".

However, a mere rise in temperature does not mean that a heatwave has occurred. The ministry clarified by stating that heat waves occur when temperatures exceed their normal average for several consecutive days.

Sometimes, higher levels of humidity can make the weather feel warmer than it is.