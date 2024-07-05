E-Paper

Temperatures cross 50°C in UAE: 4 summer initiatives for workers to beat the heat

From offering free ice cream to banning outside work in peak hours, take a look at the initiatives put into place to give workers relief

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 9:53 PM

As temperatures soar to a high of 47°C in UAE, authorities have sprung into action implementing a series of initiatives to protect workers from the blazing sun.

From offering free ice cream to banning outside work in peak hours, take a look at the initiatives put into place to beat the heat.


1. Midday break

The UAE government has implemented the midday break from June 15 to September 15. Working under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12.30pm and 3.00pm is prohibited.


2. Rest stations

If you're one among many UAE residents who stock up on cold bottles of water and soda to give delivery riders when they come with your order – you would be glad to know that they now have more than 6,000 spots to rest.

The government and private sectors have collaborated to set up these rest stations for delivery workers during the midday break. These stations are shaded, and equipped with cooling devices and cold water.

3. Free ice cream, juices distributed

Workers in Abu Dhabi were given free ice creams, juices and fruits today. Abu Dhabi City Municipality, represented by the Municipal Community Center - Rabdan City, organised 'Our Refreshing Summer' initiative to alleviate the hot weather on workers and to promote the values of compassion among different segments of society.

4. Al Freej initiative

'Al Freej Fridge' campaign aims to distribute cold water, juices and ice cream to mitigate the effects of summer heat on workers and promote the values ​​of compassion and giving in the Dubai community.

The campaign, which will continue until August 23, will benefit one million cleaners, construction workers, delivery riders and agricultural workers on streets and roads during the summer.

ALSO READ:

