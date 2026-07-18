Teen who survived brain injury after e-bike crash ready to serve in UAE National Service

It was meant to be a fun ride, but it ended up being one that changed the course of an Emirati teen’s life forever. In December 2023, a teenager hopped on an e-bike for the first time, excited to try something new. Within moments, he was thrown from the bike, sustaining a major head injury.

Now, two and a half years later, the 18-year-old has not only survived, but he has thrived. After a grueling medical journey that saw him undergo multiple brain surgeries and battle life-threatening complications, he has completed his high school education and is preparing to enlist in the UAE National Service.

On December 9, 2023, the teenager was admitted directly to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) in Abu Dhabi soon after his accident. An initial CT brain scan revealed post-traumatic right subarachnoid and subdural hemorrhage — a life-threatening brain bleed. The pressure of fluid inside his skull — or intracranial pressure — was so high that he was intubated, sedated and administered muscle relaxants.

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The following day, surgeons performed an operation — a right fronto-temporoparietal decompressive craniectomy — to remove a section of his skull to relieve the life-threatening pressure on his brain.

Complicated recovery

Despite his surgery, the teenager faced several complications of the next few weeks. During his recovery, he developed a cerebrospinal fluid leak and sepsis associated with aspiration pneumonia, both of which required intensive medical management.

On December 26, a tracheostomy was performed to support his breathing, followed by the placement of a lumbar drain to manage the fluid leak. Later, surgeons performed a cranioplasty, reconstructing the portion of his skull that had been removed.

The teenager spent approximately three weeks in hospital during this critical initial phase, surrounded by a multidisciplinary team of neurosurgeons, intensive care specialists, and rehabilitation experts.

"Treating severe traumatic brain injuries requires a multidisciplinary approach and specialised care,” said Dr. Musaab Ali Al Ramsi, Chairman, Department of Critical Care Medicine at SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City. “We are pleased with the progress made by our team in managing this complex case, and we remain committed to supporting the patient's continued recovery and rehabilitation."

Remarkable turnaround

Against all odds, the patient’s neurological condition improved significantly. His Glasgow Coma Scale score — a key measurement of consciousness — rose to 11 out of 15, reflecting a significant return of awareness. He started to communicate and was cleared to begin the long road of rehabilitation.

The prolonged recovery and intensive rehabilitation interrupted the teenager's education for nearly two and a half years. Yet he refused to let the accident define his future. With determination that mirrored the medical team's efforts, he worked tirelessly to catch up on his studies. In June 2026, approximately two and a half years after the accident, he successfully completed high school.

Now, at 18, he is preparing to join the UAE National Service. According to his mother, he is in good health and eager to serve his country.