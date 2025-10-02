Teen entrepreneurs, world record holders: UAE's brightest shine on KT+150 night

Startup founders barely out of college. A 15-year-old running a recycling business. A UN award-winner. And the first neurodivergent athlete to shatter an inline skating world record? He was there, too.

The KT+150 listmakers, the UAE’s brightest young minds across AI, art, sports, fashion, food, real estate, finance, esports, social impact and more, gathered at Chic Nonna for a networking night that was as stylish as it was electric. Ideas flowed, laughter boomed, and sparks flew as entrepreneurs, athletes, coders, and creatives swapped stories, applauded one another’s wins, and imagined what’s next.

There was a genuine sense of awe in the room, a collective recognition that these are the changemakers driving the UAE forward. This wasn’t about formality. It was about energy. It was about community. It was about celebrating ambition, collaboration, and the sheer talent packed into one venue.

The excitement had been building for weeks. And when the listmakers all came together under one roof with the judges and the Khaleej Times’ Editorial Advisory Panel, it became a celebration.

Far from stiff or scripted, the event was fluid, fun and full of connections waiting to happen. Chic Nonna’s cozy corners and warm lighting set the tone, helping conversations flow. By the end of the night, business cards and Instagram handles had been traded, and the room came together as the community they were meant to be.

Founder of the luxury skincare brand Ashri Skin and KT+150 listmaker Latifa Elnour said it was an honour to be recognised at such an event, which she called a natural reflection of a country that supports innovation and creators. “This is just one example of how Dubai can be a hub for talent and a supporter of businesses,” she added.

And then came the magic, literally. Global magician Drummond Money-Coutts appeared with a vintage suitcase and deck of cards, wowing the crowd with sleight-of-hand tricks before mingling with listmakers. He later praised the conversations and the “infectious energy” in the room.

Midway through the evening, Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer of Khaleej Times, took to the stage to thank everyone for making the KT+150 list come alive before announcing a bigger moment ahead: the KT+150 Summit on November 27. “Tonight is just the beginning,” he said, drawing cheers from the room.

What stood out most from the evening was the atmosphere: the ease with which conversations jumped from AI to fashion, health to esports; the way strangers quickly became collaborators; the way everyone felt part of something bigger than themselves.

The KT+150 isn’t just a list anymore. At Chic Nonna, it became a movement.