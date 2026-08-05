Dh19 million in fines issued, 9,433 numbers cut in UAE for telemarketing violations

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has revealed staggering new figures in its ongoing crackdown against telemarketers using personal numbers. As of June 2026, the authority has issued 3,301 violations against individuals, amounting to a massive Dh19.19 million in total fines.

The authority reported that 92,748 numbers have been flagged by the public, resulting in the disconnection of 9,433 numbers associated with violating telemarketers.

“TDRA continues its efforts to combat unwanted marketing calls, promoting compliance and protecting the privacy of individuals,” the authority stated.

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‘Personal numbers are for personal use’

In a stern reminder issued recently, the TDRA reiterated that personal mobile numbers are intended strictly for personal use and must not be utilised for telemarketing or business promotional activities.

“Using a personal number for such purposes may result in regulatory action and applicable penalties in accordance with the applicable regulations,” the authority warned.

Under the sweeping regulations introduced via Cabinet Resolutions of 2024, individuals caught making marketing calls from personal numbers face an initial fine of Dh5,000, along with the suspension of all phone numbers registered under their name until the penalty is paid.Repeat offenders can face fines escalating up to Dh50,000 and a 12-month ban from receiving services from UAE telecommunication companies.

How to block unwanted calls

To empower residents and enhance their calling experience, the TDRA is actively urging the public to utilise the ‘Do Not Call Registry’ (DNCR).

Residents who wish to opt out of authorised telemarketing campaigns can easily register their numbers by sending an SMS with the letters ‘DNCR’ to 2211.

Furthermore, if residents receive an unwanted telemarketing call, they are encouraged to report the violator. This can be done by sending the caller’s number via SMS to 2211.

A history of strict enforcement

The current figures represent a significant escalation in the UAE’s enforcement of telemarketing laws. The regulations, which came into full effect in August 2024, were designed to shield consumers from aggressive cold-calling tactics.

The rules stipulate strict operational guidelines for licensed telemarketing firms, including restricting call timings to between 9am and 6pm, prohibiting follow-up calls if a consumer rejects a product during the initial contact, and banning the use of pressure tactics.

Companies violating these rules face severe administrative penalties, with fines ranging from Dh10,000 up to Dh150,000. Errant firms also risk partial or complete suspension of their activities, licence cancellation, and being cut off from telecommunications services for up to a year.

Previously, in late 2024, the TDRA announced it had imposed Dh3.8 million in fines and detected over 2,000 violations shortly after the new laws were implemented. The exponential rise to over Dh19 million in fines by mid-2026 highlights the authority’s unwavering commitment to cleaning up the telecommunications landscape and ensuring a nuisance-free environment for all UAE residents.