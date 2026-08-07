UAE authority shares tips to spot fake, misleading messages before forwarding them

UAE residents are urged to think twice before forwarding messages in family group chats, warning that misinformation can spread easily among people with good intentions.

The UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) reminded users to look out for common warning signs before sharing information, including fake website links, spelling mistakes and unusual layouts that could indicate misleading or fabricated content.

The TDRA also encouraged residents to verify information by checking whether it has been reported by trusted news organisations or published by official sources before passing it on.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority added that if someone unknowingly shares misinformation, a polite correction can help prevent false information from spreading further and keep everyone better informed.

The reminder comes months after legal experts warned that private WhatsApp and social media group chats are not exempt from the UAE's cybercrime laws.

As previously reported by Khaleej Times, lawyers said residents can face legal consequences for forwarding unverified information, sharing private conversations or images without consent, or reposting content that is false, misleading or defamatory.

“What many people often do not realise is that private chats and WhatsApp groups are not exempt from the laws of the UAE, and sharing content may lead to legal consequences,” Sam Moore from BSA Law earlier told Khaleej Times “Residents should therefore exercise caution and refrain from posting or forwarding content that may be misleading, offensive, or intrusive."

Moore said one of the most common mistakes is forwarding unverified news, noting that under the UAE's Cybercrime Law, forwarding a message can amount to re-publication, even if the sender did not create the content.

“A WhatsApp user who forwards a message, such as a news update, video, or comment, may be held liable if the content is false, misleading, defamatory, or otherwise unlawful,” he said.

Meanwhile, legal expert Dr Hassan Elhais said UAE courts have consistently treated forwarding content on WhatsApp, email or social media as a new act of publication.

Authorities can rely on chat logs, screenshots and metadata as evidence, with courts often focusing on the impact of the dissemination rather than whether there was malicious intent.

“Courts have repeatedly emphasised that the absence of malicious intent does not automatically negate liability. The focus is often on the effect of dissemination rather than the subjective intention behind it.”

(Inputs from Nasreen Abdulla)