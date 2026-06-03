Found live puppies in bin: UAE rescuer recalls moment that sparked 19-year mission

On an ordinary lunch break in 2007, Taz Dawood had no idea she was about to witness a moment that would change the course of her life forever.

Sitting in her car near a construction site in the UAE, she noticed a group of teenagers slowly driving past in a 4x4. As they neared a row of large waste dumpsters, they began tossing objects out the window.

Moments later, Dawood heard a faint squeak. Curious and alarmed, she walked toward the dumpster after the vehicle left, only to discover the “objects” being thrown away were live puppies.

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“That moment had a profound impact on me,” she told Khaleej Times. “I realised someone had to step in and help animals that had no voice and no way to protect themselves.”

Nearly 19 years later, Dawood has rescued hundreds of abandoned, injured, neglected, and abused animals across the UAE. From tiny kittens struggling to survive to foxes trapped in floodwaters, her rescue journey revealed both heartbreaking cruelty and remarkable survival stories.

One rescue she still remembers deeply is Shay, a tiny black kitten with devastating injuries. Missing part of one front leg and suffering severe damage to both back legs, Shay’s chances of survival appeared slim.

“To be honest, I feared euthanasia might be recommended,” Dawood recalled.

Instead, months of treatment, rehabilitation, and physical therapy gave the kitten a second chance. Today, Shay lives with a loving family in Florida.

“Although he has only two and a half functional legs, he walks, plays, and enjoys the life that once seemed impossible for him,” she said.

Over the years, Dawood says, many animals she rescues are abandoned pets left by owners unable or unwilling to care for them.

“These animals often struggle the most because they are not accustomed to surviving without human care,” she explained.

She has also encountered disturbing cases of abuse, including cats injured by deliberate violence. During the UAE’s intense summer months, she regularly sees animals suffer from dehydration and exhaustion caused by extreme heat.

At home, Dawood places bowls of water outside not only for cats but also for birds, bees, and other wildlife seeking relief from soaring temperatures.

“Something as simple as a bowl of clean water can literally save lives,” she said.

Despite the emotional toll, physical exhaustion, and financial strain that often come with rescue work, Dawood says the happy endings continue to motivate her.

“There is nothing quite like seeing a once-abandoned animal finally safe, loved, and happy,” she said.