Adnoc says 'small amount' of fuel leaked from tanker off Oman after Iranian strike

Tehran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has made navigating the vital shipping corridor a precarious task

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 13 May 2026, 9:49 PM UPDATED: Wed 13 May 2026, 9:56 PM
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A unit of state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday that one of its tankers struck by Iranian drones last week has leaked a small amount of fuel off the coast of Oman, underscoring the ecological risks stemming from the Iran war.

Tehran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has made navigating the vital shipping corridor a precarious task. Hundreds of vessels remain trapped in the Gulf.

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ADNOC Logistics Services said it was monitoring the situation concerning its vessel, the M.V. Barakah, and was working "closely with the relevant authorities and specialist response teams."

"The ADNOC Logistics Services vessel Barakah remains at anchor off the coast of Oman after being impacted by two Iranian drones on May 4," a company spokesperson said. "A small amount of what is understood to be bunker fuel was unfortunately released as a result of the incident."

The spokesperson did not say how much fuel was believed to have leaked.

Oman's Maritime Security Centre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aerial images from Copernicus' Sentinel satellites on May 7 and 9 showed a white streak trailing from a vessel identified by TankerTrackers.com as the M.V. Barakah near Oman's Musandam Peninsula.

"The white trail ... is definitely consistent with oil and is clearly coming out of the tanker," said Louis Goddard, co-founder of consultancy Data Desk, which focuses on climate and commodities.

The slick was no longer visible in more recent imagery, Elizabeth C. Atwood, Earth observation senior scientist at Plymouth Marine Laboratory, told Reuters.

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