Delivery robots for Dubai high-rise buildings tested by Talabat

Talabat has partnered with Singapore-based robotics company Quik to test autonomous delivery robots in Dubai's high-rise buildings.

The pilot is taking place at Dubai Digital Park’s A6 commercial building in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Under the trial, delivery riders hand orders to a QuikBot robot at a designated point inside the building, after which the robot takes the elevator and delivers the order to the customer’s door.

Customers collect their orders using a one-time password (OTP).

The system is designed to handle the part of a high-rise delivery that can take additional time for riders, including entering the building, waiting for elevators, and traveling to individual floors.

Talabat said the trial will assess how much time the system can save riders and how the companies’ technology works together in a live delivery setting.

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Simonida Subotic, Vice-President and Managing Director of Talabat UAE, said the pilot would let the company test autonomous robots for building access and elevator travel.

QuikBot’s system uses its QuikSync platform to give robots a digital identity and manage their interaction with buildings and people. The company’s autonomous delivery platform is already being used in operations in Singapore and the UAE.

QuikBot founder and CEO Alan Ng said the company sees buildings as an important part of autonomous delivery, particularly when robots need to access lobbies and elevators.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 7 and are using the Dubai pilot to assess whether the technology could eventually be deployed more widely across talabat’s delivery operations.

For riders, the model is intended to shift the building portion of a delivery to the robot, allowing them to remain available for other orders while the robot completes the final part of the journey.