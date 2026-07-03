Talabat delivery rider honoured by Abu Dhabi Police for following traffic rules

A Talabat delivery rider was honoured by Abu Dhabi Police for following traffic rules and setting a positive example on the road.

Brigadier Nasser Suleiman Al Muszkri, Director of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, presented the driver with an award in recognition of his commitment to traffic laws and safe riding practices while carrying out his daily deliveries.

Police said the rider's discipline, awareness, and responsible behaviour on the road reflect the importance of following traffic regulations and help make roads safer for everyone.

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Al Muszkri praised the rider's commitment, saying such examples encourage a stronger culture of road safety and inspire others to adopt responsible driving habits.

He added that Abu Dhabi Police remains committed to recognising individuals from axross the community whose actions contribute to safer roads and promote compliance with traffic laws.